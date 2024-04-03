'The Pistons Pulse': Answering mailbag questions on Cade Cunnigham's future and more

Apple | Spotify

• Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa).

• Producer: Wes Davenport.

• Editor: Robin Chan.

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford.

On this episode: After a somewhat tumultuous travel day to Georgia, Omari joins Bryce from the road in Atlanta to answer your listener questions. What's the likelihood Cade Cunningham would ask to be traded if things continue poorly for the team? Is the Cade/Jaden Ivey combination still feasible? Which G League player is likely to be on the roster next year? Who's available for a big off-season trade? What kind of lottery draft pick trades could the team make? The guys aim to answer these questions and more in this near end-of-season mailbag episode.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 'The Pistons Pulse': Could Cade Cunningham ask out of Detroit?