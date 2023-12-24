Pistons’ Monty Williams on Ausar Thompson: ‘He plays hard every second’

There hasn’t been much to cheer about for the Detroit Pistons of late, but the emergence of rookie Ausar Thompson this season has been one silver lining in an otherwise disappointing year.

The Pistons suffered their 26th consecutive loss on Saturday to the Brooklyn Nets, tying the record for the longest single-season losing streak. They became the third team to lose 26 games in a row, joining the Cleveland Cavaliers (2010-11) and Philadelphia 76ers (2013-14).

Prior to the contest, Thompson earned praise from coach Monty Williams for the way he has handled his workload this season. Thompson has started games this season and has also come off the bench, but he always seems to perform in any role asked of him.

“He has been a guy that I’ve actually stretched out probably more than anybody as far as responsibility,” Williams said. “He had a really good summer league, and then he was thrust into the starting role of guarding the toughest guy every single night, and he hasn’t backed down one bit. That’s what I would say is the most complimentary aspect of Ausar: He doesn’t (back down).”

Thompson is averaging 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks on 46.5% shooting from the field in 29 games. He is one of six players in history with at least 270 points, 220 rebounds, 65 assists, 30 blocks and 25 steals through 29 career games.

The fifth pick has emerged as a stout defender and rebounder through the first quarter of the season. He ranks 18th in the league in offensive rebounding (75) and has the third-most total rebounds (226) by a Pistons rookie to start a career.

Thompson has established himself as a franchise cornerstone for years to come with his athleticism, length and ability on the court. The season has turned sideways quickly for the Pistons but his arrival has given the organization hope for the future.

“You can see his upside,” Williams said. “You can see the future with him. We put him in the cooker, and he just stands in there every day, and he has improved. He is another reason why our guys play the way they play. He plays hard every second he is on the floor.”

Note: Sharif Phillips-Keaton of Nets Wire contributed to this story.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire