Pistons, Jazz expected to be strongest suitors for Sixers’ Tobias Harris

Free agency in the NBA is just days away–June 30–and teams are beginning to line up their plans and figure out a way to make it all work when the time comes.

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to be among the more active teams in the offseason due to the cap space they possess. The goal is to add another max player to join Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to contend in the Eastern Conference.

Tobias Harris, a helpful player throughout his career in Philadelphia, is entering free agency and will have plenty of suitors. At the moment, there are two teams that stand out, per Shams Charania:

I’m told the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons are expected to be the strongest suitors for Harris going into free agency. This is someone who we’ve seen over the course of his career—durable, consistent, shows a level of professionalism, and those two teams: Utah trying to be more competitive and Detroit obviously, coming off of a record losing season. They’re trying to add some talent and stats have shown that he’s been responsible for wins. About six wins per season with the Sixers over the last few years he’s been responsible for so he’s gonna have a robust market. And he had a 20% usage rating last season so getting more of an opportunity with it with one of those types of teams like a Utah or Detroit seeing how his level of play could rise in that situation.

Harris averaged 17.2 points and shot 48.7% from the floor in the 2023-24 season. Things haven’t gone the way either side was hoping for when the Sixers kept him on a 5-year $180 million deal in the 2019 offseason so it would be best for both sides to move on.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire