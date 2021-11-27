Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart addresses incident with LeBron James for first time

The Los Angeles Lakers are a few games removed from the viral incident involving LeBron James and Detroit Pistons Isaiah Stewart, but Stewart recently addressed the media with his perspective.

During the matchup between the Lakers and Pistons on Nov. 21, James and Stewart fought for positioning after a free throw when James hit his left elbow against Stewart’s eye, causing blood to spread all over Stewart’s face.

A scuffle then erupted, and multiple players and personnel from both sides had to prevent Stewart from rushing LeBron on at least three occasions.

Both players were ejected, and the NBA later suspended James for one game and Stewart for two.

Stewart talked to the media about what happened, via Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports:

“It’s going to be my last time addressing it. I watched the film. Me, personally, like I said, I didn’t feel like it was an accident. But this is my last time addressing it. My main focus right now is on my team and my teammates, getting back to playing basketball. I’m not going to let that define who I am. I’m going to let what Detroit drafted me for define who I am and the way I play basketball, so I don’t want to address that anymore.”

The Lakers and Pistons face off for the final time in the regular season this year on Sunday, so the intensity of the game will likely be extremely high since both LeBron and Stewart have served their suspensions.