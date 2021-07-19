Pistons ‘highly likely’ to stay put and draft Cade Cunningham with No. 1 pick

Entering the NBA draft, the Houston Rockets are said to be interested in trading up from No. 2 and selecting Cade Cunningham. However, the Detroit Pistons may not necessarily be open to moving back as once thought.

Pistons general manager Troy Weaver previously said the team would look at all of its options when it comes to the top pick. The statement by Weaver opened the door for some speculation that drafting Cunningham wasn’t a lock to happen.

Additionally, the Rockets are rumored to be aggressively pursuing the No. 1 overall pick from the Pistons to take Cunningham. They were even hoping that Detroit would pass on Cunningham, perhaps to select Jalen Green from the NBA G League Ignite.

According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, citing league sources, the Pistons are now thought to be content on standing pat to take Cunningham with the top pick.

Houston would love to select Cade Cunningham, a 6-foot-8 playmaker from Oklahoma State. But league sources have emphasized in recent days that it’s highly likely the Pistons will just stay put and take Cunningham.

Detroit is also said to be very high on Green and could look to target him with the first pick if they pass on Cunningham. However, it seems likely the statement by Weaver is some old-fashioned draft posturing in order to create some confusion ahead of the draft.

With the draft scheduled for next week, the rumors and trade speculation will only intensify as it rapidly nears closer. Certainly, it will be worth monitoring Detroit and Houston at the top of the draft.

