Pistons coach Dwane Casey compliments LiAngelo Ball during training camp

After signing with the Detroit Pistons over a week ago, LiAngelo Ball has largely faded into the background. As would be the case with virtually any player entering training camp on an Exhibit 10 deal, Ball has quietly assumed his role within the team as he fights for a roster spot.

On Tuesday, Pistons head coach Dwane Casey gave his first thoughts, albeit very brief, on Ball’s performance through nearly the first week of training camp. Casey’s four-word summary of Ball was succinct, calling Ball an “excellent player, great kid.”

The Pistons open preseason play on Friday at home against the New York Knicks. Detroit will host the Knicks twice over the weekend with the two teams set to play on Sunday as well. The ensuing weekend on Thursday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, Dec. 19, the team plays a pair of games against Washington.

The good news for Ball is that the Pistons’ four preseason games could provide the opportunity for Ball to get onto the court in a preseason game.

Related