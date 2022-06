Field Level Media

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Steve Clifford is back in familiar surroundings as head coach of the Charlotte Hornets - except he is in need of a new apartment. Clifford was introduced as the Hornets head coach on Tuesday, a little more than four years after general manager Mitch Kupchak fired him from that same position. Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson had accepted the job, but later backed out after the Warriors won the NBA title citing personal reasons.