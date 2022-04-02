  • Oops!
Pistons’ Cade Cunningham played only 7 minutes in win over Thunder

Cody Taylor
·2 min read
In this article:
Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham logged just under eight minutes of work on Friday in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder but that was by design, according to head coach Dwane Casey.

Cunningham recorded just two points during the 110-101 win on the road, playing only in the first quarter. He played the first seven minutes and 42 seconds of the game, and then checked out at the 4:18 mark. He would not return to the contest.

Afterward, Casey said the team opted to give some of its starters a bit of a rest with various injuries beginning to pile up. Cunningham previously dealt with a tailbone contusion and back injury, while Saddiq Bey is going through some hip discomfort.

The injuries, Casey said, are not expected to be long-term issues.

They have some nicks and bumps. Saddiq’s hip is a little banged up. Cade’s back is a little banged up. It gives us the opportunity to play the young guys and that’s what we wanted to do. If we were competing for playoff position, they probably could have gone out and played but we wanted to make sure we didn’t risk anything. We’ll see going forward where they are.

The contest marked the first time Cunningham played in the Sooner State since leaving Oklahoma State last season. He was greeted with a warm ovation on the court and loved the opportunity to play in front of those Cowboys fans in attendance.

Detroit has four games left to play this season and will likely continue to limit Cunningham the rest of the way should there still be some discomfort with his tailbone and back. He has emerged as a franchise cornerstone and the team will ensure he is 100% moving forward.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

