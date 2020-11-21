Pistons continue big man spending spree with 3-year, $60 million deal for Jerami Grant

For the fourth time in two days, the Detroit Pistons are bringing in a new big man.

First, it was a trade for Sacramento Kings center Dewayne Dedmon on Thursday. Then, it was free-agent deals for Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee and New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor on Friday.

Now, the team is adding Nuggets power forward Jerami Grant on a three-year, $60 million deal, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Grant averaged 12 points and 3.5 rebounds per game last season in Denver, splitting time at power forward with Paul Millsap.

Funny enough, the Pistons had a quality big man of their own hit free agency this offseason in Christian Wood, who has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $41 million deal with the Houston Rockets that will be executed via a sign-and-trade.

Denver Nuggets' Jerami Grant (9) plays against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
The Pistons have been surprisingly active in free agency so far, adding Jerami Grant and other big men. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

What are the Pistons doing?

All of this leaves you to wonder what the Pistons are planning for the future, and that could go in any number of directions.

As far as Dedmon goes, the Pistons are waiving and stretching him, according to Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill. The more fun speculation comes with the Grant and Plumlee deals, which happen to match up nicely with a certain Pistons player’s salary.

Whatever the Pistons’ plans are, we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

