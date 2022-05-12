Breaking News:

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike to skip Preakness, forgoing shot at Triple Crown

Pissed Nate Diaz posts picture of himself urinating outside UFC PI in latest airing of grievances

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nolan King
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nate Diaz
    Nate Diaz
    American mixed martial artist

Nate Diaz isn’t happy, something he’s made very clear in recent times. But no matter how often Diaz posts on social media, it gets attention from MMA fans.

On Thursday, that was no different. In a trio of tweets, Diaz (20-13 MMA, 18-12 UFC) aired out his most recent set of grievances, which included the UFC, uniform partner Venum, and a few select members of the promotion’s roster.

Diaz continued his public venting, common practice since his most recent fight, which came against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 last June. Diaz has voiced wanting to partake in the final fight of his current UFC deal, but no progress in negotiations has been publicly expressed by either side.

Check out Diaz’s tweets from Thursday below.

'Taking a piss on the UFC PI'

'These guys suck'

'B*tchass Venum'

1

1

Recommended Stories