Pisgah softball wins opening round playoff game

May 8—Pisgah softball earned a big win on Tuesday evening, securing their spot in the second round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs.

The No. 18-seeded Lady Bears took down No. 15 Central Cabarrus 9-5.

"It's so exciting," Pisgah coach Heidi Morgan said. "We set the goal coming into this season that we want to make it to the third round of the playoffs. That's where we think we should be. We're capable of more, but that's the goal the girls set for themselves."

The game was in a setting somewhat unfamiliar to the Lady Bears, as temperatures were upwards of 80 degrees at first pitch.

"They came out very excited and focused in a very different temperature setting," Morgan said. "It was so hot there compared to the mountain air we have here. We were able to overcome the heat."

Pisgah grabbed an early lead in the first inning. The real fireworks began going off in the top of the third inning.

The Lady Bears used the frame to extend their one-run lead to a six-run lead.

"It was huge," Morgan said. "We scored early and held them. I knew eventually they'd get a base hit or two, so when we were able to execute small ball and get some runs around, there was a sigh of relief. We just settled in and played."

In the bottom of the fourth, Central Cabarrus scored two runs to cut their deficit to 6-2, but Pisgah answered right back.

In the top of the fifth, the Lady Bears put another three on the board to go up 9-2.

"When we got to 9-2 on them, I saw that they were kind of done from that point," Morgan said. "They battled hard. They're a great talented group of young ladies, but when we were able to put nine on them, I feel like they surrendered at that point."

Pisgah went into the bottom of the seventh inning, needing just three outs to punch their ticket to the next round.

After recording two of those out, a Vikings batter stepped in, putting one over the left-field wall for a three-run home run and cutting the lead to 9-5.

"I feel like we were still confident. When she hit hit, they all gathered at the round," Morgan said. "They all turned and looked at me and I just said 'We just need one out and it's over.' They were able to push through and get that out. It was exciting — big win."

Junior Sadie Messer struck out the next batter to end the game, ending her night with nine strikeouts.

Now, the Lady Bears turn their attention to their second-round opponents. On Friday, Pisgah will travel to Kings Mountain to face the No. 2-seeded Mountaineers. This season, Kings Mountain holds a record of 19-0.

The team's ace, sophomore Madeline Huffman, has pitched 80.2 innings this season, allowing just 14 runs while striking out 190 batters.

"Mentality is going to be huge — staying focused on the process," Morgan said. "Their pitcher is very talented, but I've been told she's very comparable to two pitchers that we see in our conference already. We just have to make sure we get our timing down and executing when we get runners on and making sure we play strong defense."