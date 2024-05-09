Pisgah softball senior signs with Montreat following senior night

May 8—Spring sports are in the waning stages of their seasons, including Pisgah softball. One of the Lady Bears' seniors solidified her home for next season, signing her letter of intent on Thursday after senior night.

Jayden Moore signed to attend Montreat College, an NAIA school in Montreat, North Carolina.

"I'm just grateful for the opportunity," Moore said. "I'm thankful for Coach Morgan and my teammates."

The signing came immediately after a thrilling comeback senior night win against North Henderson. Moore said that Pisgah coach Heidi Morgan told her that she was the first player to sign her letter of intent on the field.

"It was cool," Moore said of the experience.

Morgan started the ceremony off by speaking a little about Moore.

"Jayden came to us as a sophomore and the first time I met her, I knew she was going to be special," Morgan said. "We've loved her from the first moment. We appreciate her hard work and dedication."

Moore started her high school career at Hayesville before moving to Pisgah. From there, Moore continued to grow as a player.

"Getting to know her as a person has been a privilege," Morgan said. "Seeing her being able to move on to the next level is huge for her and her family."

Morgan praised Moore for her work ethic and speed on the field.

"She's got an excellent motor," Morgan said. "Once she starts going, she's hard to slow down. She's the fastest kid I've ever coached. She's very headstrong and has a tremendous work ethic. She has a passion for this sport that burns from within."

That work ethic eventually paid off with Moore receiving an out-of-the-blue college scholarship offer.

"Everybody's recruiting process is different," said Jayden's father, Tytus Moore. "She was a late recruit and it happened very oddly, really. Montreat's coach has a travel baseball team and one of the sophomores or juniors that plays baseball here gave him Jayden's number, so I had no idea it was coming."

Jayden Moore described her recruiting process as "easy."

"I just got a text and went and visited and went from there," she said. "It's pretty over there. It's small."

Tytus Moore said there has been a lot of work that led to this moment — a moment that he is very proud of.

"It's been fun. It's been a lot of work and a lot of practice," he said. "It's very rewarding. She put the work in. We're glad that it paid off."

Jayden Moore said she plans to major in pre-med at Montreat.