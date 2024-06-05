Pisgah softball senior signs with Cleveland CC

Jun. 5—For any senior, locking up your spot on a collegiate roster is a big moment. When you're overcoming an injury, it's even bigger.

That's exactly the position Pisgah senior Elizabeth Smith is in — signing to play softball at Cleveland Community College next season.

"It is so special and exciting but also nerve-racking," Smith said. "I am so thankful that I will be getting the chance to show my skills and be in a new environment."

Smith injured her ankle during the basketball season, going down midway through the year.

"It has been tough," Smith said. "I did not get to play as much as I would have liked this season. It has been hard mentally to not get to show my skills and talents to people this year. I wanted to contribute to my team, and it was hard to sit out and watch when you have waited so long to play your senior year. I have still been doing therapy to make sure I am prepared for this upcoming season."

Despite the injury during her senior basketball season, Smith stuck around — showing up to every practice and game to continue to mentor her younger teammates and help the team in any way she could.

"She was part of the senior leadership that was so crucial to our success," Pisgah girls basketball coach Brandon Holloway said. "I still think the success we had this year was because of those girls' attitude and leadership."

Smith's leadership carried on into the softball season.

"Elizabeth has been one of the most motivational leaders over the last four years. She puts a lot of time in," Pisgah softball coach Heidi Morgan said. "She's always the first person to encourage, the first person to congratulate. She's got a heart that's as big as anything. She's super loving. She puts a lot of work into anything she does."

Away from the field, Smith shows the same leadership.

The senior has been a crucial part of helping plan the Unified March Madness games between Pisgah and Tuscola — allowing athletes of all abilities from both schools to square off against one another.

"She's the same way off the field," Morgan said. "She puts a lot of time in for our special needs kids at Pisgah High School. She dedicates a lot of time to them. It's obvious that she puts her heart and soul into that. When she walks into a room and those kids see her, their whole facial expressions and demeanor change. They light up. She was made for that. She was made to help people. She's always been that way."

Smith said in college she plans to pursue a nursing degree with the hopes of going into pediatric nursing.

She said her experiences with exceptional children helped lead her down that path.

"I have always loved babysitting kids and being around them, but most of all the Supers at Pisgah is the reason I want to focus on nursing," Smith said. "I have been a peer helper for the last two years as well as helping plan our Unified March Madness. The Supers have changed my life and the way I view things. They include you without judgment and love unconditionally."

Smith was also named the 2023 Canton Miss Labor Day.

Holloway said that Smith is who you think of when you think of the positive mindset of Pisgah athletics.

He also said her personality shows through no matter what environment she is in.

"She's a talker. We kid about that a lot," Holloway said. "Elizabeth knows no strangers. She has a very extroverted personality. That's very helpful to have that balance. We had some quiet seniors. We had some vocal seniors. When we had a group of young girls, it was nice to have those girls who aren't afraid to go up to the new kids. Elizabeth had that mom personality on the team to nurture the younger ones."

Smith said that she chose Cleveland Community College because of the atmosphere and coaches, saying that "it feels like home."

"The recruiting process wasn't always easy but I have to give a huge shoutout to my mom for helping me with everything," Smith said. "She helped me pick up with a travel team where the coach was the assistant coach for Cleveland, and from that moment the coach reached out and wanted me to come visit. I had the most amazing visit ever and made my decision on the ride home that Cleveland was where I wanted to be."

Smith said the last four years as a Bear have shaped her into the athlete she is today.

"They have meant a lot to me but also taught me a lot," Smith said. "They taught me how to be a stronger person and a better teammate. But most of all to trust in the Lord and he will show you the way."

Getting the senior to the next level was another major accomplishment for Pisgah softball, adding on to a great season that saw the Bears reach the second round of state.

"That's what we strive for," Morgan said. "We want to see our kids go on to the next level. Personally, I will do everything I can to get them there. I love it when kids commit. I played in college and that was the best four years of my life."

Now, with graduation in the rearview, Smith looks ahead to her first collegiate season.

"I'm so proud of her. So many girls in that circumstance would have quit or thrown in the towel in multiple sports. But she's living out her dreams," Holloway said. "I'm super excited for her to have that opportunity to go play sports in college."