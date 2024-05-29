Pisgah senior swimmer signs with Lynchburg University

May 29—After a storied career in the pool, Pisgah senior Luke Gonzales made his college decision official last week by signing with Lynchburg University.

"Honestly, it's what it's all about," said Dan McGuire, Gonzales' coach with the Smoky Mountain Aquatic Club. "Watching him go somewhere where he's going to get a lot more special attention, he's going to get to really focus on the events he's been doing so well on in high school, it's been awesome to see how far he's come."

The signing was not something that was the senior's idea.

"He's very humble," said Alex Gonzales, Luke's mother. "He doesn't like to be recognized or be the center spotlight. Several of us had to almost force this on him because we wanted him to be recognized and show how much people care about him and are proud of how much he's accomplished."

Despite it not initially being his idea, Gonzales was thankful for those who came out to support him.

"Tomorrow is my last day of school and I was really putting this off, but I'm really happy everyone is here to celebrate me. All my friends showed up. It means a lot to me," he said. "I had a lot of trouble with some coaches in the past. It's been great having these people, these coaches, these teammates to help me through it and build me up to the level that I'm at now."

The senior has been swimming competitively for nine years. In recent years, he has gotten two new coaches.

"I've only had him the past couple years, but it's been an awesome couple of years to watch him get to this point," McGuire said. "I don't think he even thought he was going to go this crazy, but he's a driven kid. This is why they work so hard."

On the high school side of things, Autumn Evans has been coaching both Pisgah and Tuscola for the last two seasons.

"As a second-year coach, it's unimaginable. He's such a talent. He's such a unique kid. He really loves swimming, and it shows," Evans said. "I'm looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish. I'm hoping he comes back with a trophy case full of trophies."

Gonzales had seen a lot of success in the pool. For the past three years, he has qualified for the state championship meet.

"It's been amazing to watch," Alex Gonzales said. "The first time he had a meet at a really big pool, we walked in there and I was kind of taken aback. I was like 'Are you nervous?' And he said 'I just have to touch two walls.' That's been his outlook."

Outside of the pool, he's done amazing things, as well.

"He's a total goofball outside of the pool. Everyone loves him. He's such a presence. He gets everyone at practice up and laughing or getting ready to work hard. He's always there to watch his teammates and celebrate. He's always there," McQuire said. "He's an awesome kid, but he knows how to toe the line of needing to be serious or joke around and have some fun. He wouldn't have made it this far if he wasn't having fun too."

Evans also praised the senior as being a leader for the still-growing program at Pisgah.

"He's a leader. He does a good job of mentoring and leading. I don't know what I'm going to do without him next year. I was able to really lean on him whenever I needed. He's a very sound young man. It's good to have those kids around," Evans said. "It is everything to have a kid you don't have to worry about. He shows up and puts 110% in the pool. It's one of those things I don't worry about him. He shows up. He's there to do a job and he does it flawlessly."

Gonzales had a few different schools interested in his talents, according to his mother, but Lynchburg always seemed to be a good fit. She said that he visited the campus on an overnight visit and "fell in love."

"I visited a couple of places, but with Lynchburg, the people there, the coaches, the teammates, the other students, the teachers that I met — I clicked with everyone," Luke Gonzales said. "It seemed like it would help me grow as a person."

It's also a plus that the school is not too far away, although his mother is not overly concerned about the senior being away from home.

"It's only four hours," Alex Gonzales said. "It's a nice country drive. Virginia is a nice state. I know he'll do great things. I'm not worried about him at all. He's got a good head on his shoulders."

Luke Gonzales said he wants to major in elementary education while at Lynchburg University.

"I have a little experience with coaching younger students," he said. "I fell in love with that the few times I did do that. I want to help people more than help myself. I feel like that would be the best role for me to get into."