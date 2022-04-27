Pisgah golf wins conference, Tuscola places third

Apr. 27—The Pisgah golf team won the Mountain 7 3A Conference Championship after the third and final round of the tournament at Mill Creek Country Country Club in Franklin on April 21. Tuscola placed third.

"I was very impressed with our kids," said Pisgah head coach Bentley Rogers. "I didn't think it would be that big of a win difference. Truthfully, I was thinking it would be single digits. Whoever won the conference, I thought, it would be less than ten strokes."

Over three rounds of play, Pisgah amassed a total score of 993, low enough to capture the conference title by 23 strokes. Second-place West Henderson scored 1016 and Tuscola narrowly missed second place with a 1017.

Placing third means Tuscola qualifies to play at regionals. The top three teams qualify to go to the regional championships at River Bend YMCA Golf Course in Shelby on May 2. It will be an 18-hole competition to decide which team will be crowned the regional champion.

"Obviously, we want to win the conference championship every year, but setting a good goal is going to regionals as a team and laying a good foundation for the program," said Tuscola head coach Austin Sluder. "The kids really wanted to win, but they understood what it would take to go to regionals. I'm tickled to death that we get to go to regionals. I'm excited to take a group down there that loves the game of golf and loves to compete."

Pisgah shines at Mill Creek

After round two of the conference championship, the final round figured to be a shootout. The top three teams — West Henderson in the lead, Pisgah in second and Tuscola in third — were only separated by three strokes, so the scene was set for the epic battle for the going into the final round.

Pisgah, however, had other plans. By getting off to a fast start, the Bears dominated the course with a team score 317, 22 strokes ahead of second-place Tuscola (339) and 24 strokes in front of West Henderson (341).

Rogers thinks he might have had an advantage over the other teams.

"One of the benefits I feel like we had over the other two teams, we have on that course the last three years," Rogers said. "We were more familiar with it than the other schools. They have just joined the conference, so they were not familiar with it.

Pisgah's low round three score was led by junior Eric Loftis, who shot a round-low score of 70. Loftis tournament performance (73-83-70 — 226) was the top score in the tournament, earning Loftis the individual victory.

Loftis was also named all-conference and conference player of the year for this season efforts.

Brayden West, meanwhile, shot an 81 at Mill Creek, a nice cap to a solid performance in the conference tournament (77-81-81 — 239) to help his team secure the victory. West's 239 total score was good for third place overall.

West was also named an all-conference player.

Evan Loftis' tournament play (82-90-73 — 245) was solid too, scoring a personal best 73 at Mill Creek to earn him fifth place. Loftis was named an all-conference player, as well.

Tuscola ends round three in second place

Tuscola, meanwhile, finished in second place in round two with a team score of 339. Three of the Mountaineer golfers shot in the 80s and four of the players had top 15 individual placements by tournament's end.

Sam Decker capped his play with an 81 at Mill Creek. His tournament performance (83-80-81 — 244) was good for fourth overall in the tournament. Decker was named an all-conference player.

Jacob Edwards, who'd been steady for Tuscola, finished round three with an 80. His tournament score (85-86-80 — 251) was good for eighth place. Edwards was also selected as an all-conference golfer.

Collin Decker (89-85-92 — 266) and Aidan Campbell (96-84-86 — 266) both finished in 12th and 13th place, respectively. Both players were named all-cnference golfers.

"Our administration is so supportive," Sluder said. "I've had every assistant principle come by to say congratulations, congrats to the kids. The athletic director, Laura Turner, is so excited. My principle, Heather Blackman, has been very encouraging and telling the kids good job. There was an announcement this morning about how they made the regionals. It's been really cool to be part of this community."

Regionals on deck

There won't be much rest for the Pisgah and Tuscola golf teams, though. Regional championships are just around the corner on May 2.

The championship will be played at River Bend YMCA Golf Course in Shelby, a place Sluder knows well.

"I've been to River Bend before," Sluder said. "[The] greens are pretty slick, we got to have good putts, a good short game. That will help us compete."