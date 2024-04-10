Pisgah golf has attention set on repeating as conference champs

Apr. 10—Pisgah boys golf are off to a red hot start to their 2024 campaign.

The team is the reigning Mountain 7 champions and have their eyes locked on to a second-straight title.

"Our goal is to repeat as conference champions," Pisgah coach Bentley Rogers said. "Last year, we had four freshmen and one senior that competed in the conference tournament and were able to win it."

Those four now-sophomores include Matthew Mehaffey, who was a state-qualifier last season in addition to being an all-conference selection.

Sophomore Hank Bradley is the reigning Mountain 7 player of the year, while Micah Devlin and Jonah Smith were also all-conference selections last year.

"They're young," Rogers said. "They're eager."

The returning talent is showing early on for Pisgah. In the first match of the season, Pisgah finished second in a three team event against Franklin and Smoky Mountain.

"That was good," Rogers said. "We opened the season finishing second. That really opened our eyes a little bit. We have to show up. There is competition. We have to play. We have to be more serious whether it's an 9-hole match or 18 holes. They want to win."

Since then, the Bears have won six straight matches, including a March 11 contest between all seven conference members.

"We're having a lot of success," Rogers said. "The kids are playing well right now."

The coach said the team has had so much success due to the fact that the boys are all doing something they are passionate about.

"Everybody on the golf team are all golfers," he said. "They enjoy playing golf. When they show up to practice, they want to work on certain skills that they know they need to work on. They have a good idea of what they want to work on before you can tell them."

On top of that, they're getting practice in on top of team time.

"The big thing is playing outside of school hours and outside the regular season," Rogers said. "That's what this group does. You ask them what they did this weekend and they all went and played golf."

Rogers said following this week of spring break, the team will start playing practice rounds to prepare for the conference tournament.

After the conference tournament, the team will prepare for regionals. This year, the Bears will have a home field advantage, playing the tournament at Springdale Resort in Cruso.

"I feel like it will give us an advantage because I've seen it happen on other courses where more of the kids who qualify for the state tournament are kids who play on that course more than others," Rogers said.

Rogers said it was just the second time in his nine years of coaching golf that Pisgah has played regionals on a course they had played before.

While it is the closest course to home for Pisgah, many of the teams in the Mountain 7 play a lot of matches at Springdale, giving the whole conference a better shot to perform well.

"Us as conference coaches wanted to do that to give our kids in the conference a shot at making the state tournament," Rogers said.

While the immediate goal is to win the conference again, there are loftier hopes for the Bears.

"We'd love to qualify as a team to go to the state tournament," Rogers said.