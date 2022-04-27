Pisgah football's Evan Easton signs with N.C. Wesleyan

Apr. 27—Pisgah senior Evan Easton signed to play football at North Carolina Wesleyan College on April 20.

Easton said it was the dedicated coaches at N.C. Wesleyan who attracted him to the school.

"The coaching staff is really good there. They kept in touch with me and made sure everything was all right," Easton said.

Brett Chappell, Pisgah's head football coach, said Easton reminds him a lot of himself.

"Evan is one of those young men who I really enjoyed being with because he's a lot like me," Chappell said. "He's kind of quiet. He's kind of reserved."

Chappell said, however, that Easton matured a lot this season and the Bears benefitted from it.

"He really stepped out of his shell this year and shined in really big moments for us," he said.

Chappell mentioned the 20-16 win over Franklin on October 1, 2021, in which Easton caught the game-winning touchdown.

"Evan wasn't having the game that he wanted to have in the first half, but had a really strong second half," he said.

Easton also blocked a potential game-winning field goal in the 21-20 win over Tuscola on October 15, 2021.

"Who can forget the blocked field goal at Tuscola," Chappell said. "Those are certainly special moments. I'm sure he doesn't realize it now, but that moment will be talked about forever."

Chappell said had Pisgah not had Easton in those games, they may not have won.

Proud parents

Beth and Mark Easton, the proud parents, are excited to see the culmination of their son's hard work and dedication through the years.

"I'm so excited for him," Beth Easton said. "He's worked hard. He knew what he wanted since he was a little boy."

Mark Easton, his dad, is similarly proud.

"We're super proud of him," he said. "He's been a good kid. He's done well in football and in school. It's exciting to see what happens next."

Both Beth and Mark Easton visited the N.C. Wesleyan campus with their son and mentioned the coaching staff and the low teacher-student ratio as two key elements of the college that they enjoyed.

"I was sold right off on the campus," said Beth Easton. "I like the coaches. They're very hands-on, very friendly. I like their teacher-student ratio. I just think it's a good fit for him."

"It's very contained, so it's easily walked," Mark Easton said. "The biggest thing for me was for every 13 students there's a teacher. It's going to be very hands-on, which will help him."

Battling Bishops

N.C. Wesleyan is a private Methodist college in Rocky Mount about 300 miles from Canton.

Chappell thinks the school's smaller size was one thing that drew Easton to N.C. Wesleyan.

"He mentioned that it had a Canton-type feel to it," he said. "It has to be a place that feels really good. At some point, there's not going to be football. So you want to make sure that's a place that you can stay and finish.

In collegiate football recruiting, high school players often have to send their game film out to numerous colleges before they receive mutual interest. Easton, however, said N.C. Wesleyan showed interest first.

"They actually reached out to me. They said they liked my film," he said.

The "Battling Bishops" are coached by Jeff Filkovski, who joined the team in 2013. N.C. Wesleyan is a member of Division III USA South Athletic Conference.

Easton played both wide receiver and cornerback for the Pisgah Bears, but said N.C. Wesleyan's coaching staff plans to play him at wide receiver.

Looking ahead

Easton's mom and dad are excited to see their son step onto the football field at N.C. Wesleyan.

"It'll be awesome," Beth Eatson said. "He said that's what he's always wanted [to play in college]. You try not to say, 'well, that may not happen,' but he's proved that he can do it."

Mark Easton plans plan to go to every game he can, "which I hope is all of them," he said.

Easton is laid back among friends and family in Canton, but when asked what he brings to the field for his future team?

"Energy," he said.

He's excited to bring that energy to N.C. Wesleyan next fall.

"On the football field, I'm hyped up, I'm ready to go."