Pisgah football hires Smoky Mountain's Ricky Brindley as new coach

Pisgah football has its new coach, hiring Smoky Mountain coach Ricky Brindley following a 5-3 vote at a Haywood County Board of Education meeting Tuesday.

Brindley is a 2001 Pisgah and returns to take over a program that went 9-3 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs last season.

"It's really a humbling honor," Brindley told the Citizen Times. "It's something you dream that would one day happen, but you stay focused on your current role and what you're doing. It's truly a humbling honor."

During his six years coaching Smoky Mountain, Brindley had a record of 36-28, including four seasons with seven or more wins. In 2019, Brindley coached the Mustangs to an 8-4 record. They won a share of the Mountain 7 Conference title, splitting it with Pisgah and Brevard − Smoky Mountain's first conference title since 1992.

"I'll forever be grateful to Smoky Mountain High School because they took a chance on a guy who had just been a coordinator and had never been a head coach," Brindley said. "We had buy-in from the community and the kids and the administration. I'll forever be grateful to that place."

Smoky Mountain head football coach @rbrindley0526 has been named the new head football coach at @PisgahBearsFB. Congratulations Coach! Best of luck to you at Pisgah. You will be missed at Smoky Mountain. @acthshuddle @WLOS_13 @Chris_Womack @suscmarvin https://t.co/5iXpEkR6yN — Smoky Mountain Mustang Football (@SMHSMustangsFB) January 17, 2024

Brindley takes over for Brett Chappell, who resigned Nov. 13 following 11 seasons at the helm of the program.

Chappell finished with an overall record of 94-39, including 53-17 in conference play, and led the Bears to the playoffs every season. Pisgah won two outright conference titles under Chappell, in 2018 and 2021, and shared three more, finishing tied for first in 2016, 2019 and 2020.

Brindley said he would continue finishing his duties as Smoky Mountain's athletic director while he begins to meet with players at Pisgah and build relationships with the Bears.

