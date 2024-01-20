New Pisgah football coach has deep ties to Canton

Jan. 19—CLYDE — A Black Bear is returning to Canton. Ricky Brindley, a 2001 Pisgah grad and Smoky Mountain's head football coach for the last six seasons, was named the new Pisgah head football coach during a Haywood County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night.

"It is a place that I love dearly, and I don't know that I could ever love a school more than I love Pisgah High School and our community and the people who are involved in that place. It is really a humbling opportunity," Brindley said.

He described Pisgah as his dream job but said that he wasn't trying to push his way in.

"I really wanted to trust God in the process. When it was His time, it was His time. It was not about me trying to force that will," he said. "I wanted to be faithful and committed to where I was, and to those kids and that community because Smoky Mountain High School has been good to me."

Coaching for Pisgah won't be Brindley's first stop in Canton. He spent seven years as an assistant football coach (as both offensive and defensive coordinator). Brindley coached boys' and girls' track and men's golf, as well, and was an assistant softball coach.

He said those experiences and knowing some of his new assistant coaches already will help make it an easy transition.

"The relationships that we've had prior will go a long way to be able to grow our bond and grow our friendship," Brindley said.

Brindley replaces Brett Chappell, who resigned in November after a decade leading the Bears and whom Brindley coached under previously. Chappell concluded his decade-long tenure with 10 straight playoff appearances.

"I have great respect for the job that Coach Chappell did while he was coach at Pisgah High School," Brindley said. "It was an incredible success, and I was very fortunate to have worked for him. I'm very proud of the success that it's had over the last decade."

Brindley said he was looking forward to doing two things now that he's the head Bear in Canton: "Meeting the kids and getting to work."

Brindley receives high praise

Support for Brindley began with an introduction by Pisgah Principal Clint Conner, who said he was "thrilled" to have Brindley.

"(His) passion for building relationships, work ethic, and camaraderie both on and off the field brings a fresh perspective to our program. Known for his strong work ethic and passion, (he) leads with heart, instilling a sense of discipline and determination in his teams that I've watched over and over," Conner said. "We believe that his commitment to excellence will not only elevate our football program but also contribute to the overall spirit of unity within the Canton community."

Conner also thanked the students and student-athletes at the school for their patience as they tried "to get a special person in front of our kids, and I 100% agree that we've done that."

Conner concluded his introduction of Brindley by reiterating: "I support you 100%."

Brindley's hiring also received support from Canton Mayor Zeb Smathers, who posted a statement to his Facebook account calling Brindley's hiring the "next chapter of Pisgah athletics."

"One of Canton's own, Ricky Brindley, does not return home as a head football coach but a leader. The intensity, community vision and work ethic he will bring will not only power athletics for young men and women but will demand academic excellence and hometown pride," Smathers wrote.

The mayor said Brindley shared his plan to link Pisgah and Canton like never before, which Smathers said inspired him.

Smathers also thanked the Pisgah principal, athletic director and football advisory committee, which led the search for the next coach, for an "extensive search to find not just the best coach, but the strongest person who realizes that he and his family are now part of something bigger than winning and themselves."

The mayor said he'd grown up with and played sports with Brindley.

"I will not promise that we will win every game, but I can promise whoever squares off with Pisgah Nation will know the next morning they competed with the strongest, toughest and most intense men, women, fans and families from Canton, North Carolina," Smathers wrote.

But fanfare for Brindley's hiring wasn't unanimous. Although his hiring was approved by the school board, it came by a 5-3 vote, with "nays" from Marla Morris (Crabtree/Iron Duff district), Logan Nesbitt (Waynesville district) and Steven Kirkpatrick (Fines Creek district). All three "nay" voters graduated from Tuscola.

Per state law, the school board must approve hirings and firings, and while those votes are usually done in closed session, a board member can request to have votes on personnel pulled aside for a public vote.

But Smathers wasn't shy in his support for Brindley.

"Myself and the Town of Canton support the decision and, as always, will offer every resource we have to make sure our school system succeeds for everyone," Smathers said.

Some social media users floated Jacob Hannah, current Pisgah football assistant coach and head junior varsity football coach, as their preferred candidate.

Hannah, however, quickly shut down any discussion of having the wrong coach in Canton.

"We got the right one!!!" Hannah posted on The Mountaineer Facebook account. "I'm not going anywhere! Ready to get to work."

Mustangs left high and dry, again

During Brindley's tenure at Smoky Mountain, the Mustangs went 36-28, including an 8-4 mark in 2018, the most wins for the program since 1992. The team earned a joint conference championship in 2019, the first time since 1992.

"Your guidance not only made me a better football player but also shaped me into a better person," said Da'Mare Williams, a senior ECU commit at Smoky Mountain, in a post to his X account. "Wishing you continued success in your coaching journey!"

Brindley has also served as the school's athletic director since August 2023.

"Congratulations, Coach! Best of luck to you at Pisgah," said the Smoky Mountain Mustangs Football X account. "You will be missed at Smoky Mountain."

Brindley's departure is now the second arrow in the side of Sylva fans.

Smoky Mountain quarterback Jed West, who played under Brindley for three seasons from 2020-2023, transferred to Tuscola before the start of last season.

West's departure spelled disaster for Brindley's Mustangs: Smoky Mountain went 7-5 with West under center in 2022 but fell to 4-7 in 2023. Tuscola beat Smoky Mountain 34-21 last season, but the Mustangs finished one spot ahead in the Mountain 7 Conference.

The Mustangs will now begin their own search for the next athletic director and head football coach.

