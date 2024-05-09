Pisgah baseball senior signs with Rockingham

May 8—With playoff baseball just around the corner, one of Pisgah's do-everything players can focus on the tournament with his future secured.

On Thursday, Eli Rigsby signed his letter of intent to play for Rockingham Community College.

"It's truly a blessing to be able to go play at the next level," Rigsby said. "I'm excited."

Rigsby signed in the Pisgah media center in front of friends, family and teammates all enthusiastically cheering him on.

"I appreciate Shepard and Pisgah for making it a good day for him and encouraging him and supporting him," Eli's mother, Jamie Rigsby, said. "It takes a village and we've got a good one. It's a great community."

Pisgah baseball coach Harold Shepard said he was proud of what Rigsby had done for the program on and off of the field.

"He's a good young man. That supersedes baseball. It's always good to see a good kid going on to play something that they enjoy and getting the opportunity to do that," Shepard said. "I'm excited to see him go to the next level and seeing him smile and happy about the decision he made. It's something he's worked for and something he wants to do."

Rigsby's parents said this day has been in the making for years.

"It's a good moment. He's worked hard," Jamie Rigsby said. "He's played since he was little. I think it's just as emotional for us as it is for him."

"It's what he's wanted to do since he started," Michael Rigsby, Eli's father, added. "He's always wanted to play baseball."

During his time at Pisgah, Rigsby has played a little bit of everything. He grew up catching, but recently, he has been playing more at third base than behind the plate.

Shepard said that flexibility was one of Rigsby's greatest strengths.

"He plays wherever I put him. It doesn't matter if I told him he's playing center field. That's the kind of kid he is," Shepard said. "One of the things sports teaches athletes is that you better be flexible and you better be willing to compromise because you don't get to call the shots all the time. It's awesome that he's learned that at an early age. He can be a utility guy and do what he needs to do to make the team better."

Shepard said that throughout Rigsby's four years at Pisgah, he brought "a sense of humor, a good attitude, a willingness to compete and learn."

During any athlete's recruiting process, things can get kind of crazy. Jamie Rigsby said her son attacked most of that process without their assistance.

"It was a little rough at first, but things got better," Eli Rigsby said. "It eventually fell in my lap and I was like 'This is perfect. This is the place I want to be.'"

The senior said there was a lot that played into his decision to join the Eagles in Rockingham County.

"It reminded me a lot of home," he said. "The coaches were super nice. The team is pretty good. God placed it on my heart and that's where I needed to be."

Eli Rigsby said he wouldn't have been able to do it all on his own, though.

"I'm very thankful to have a bunch of people support me and guide me in the direction I need to go," he said.

Rigsby won't have to miss home too much, either.

The senior said he's committed to returning home as often as possible.

"I'll definitely make sure I'm coming back and visiting in the future," Rigsby said. "I'll come back and pay my time and help the younger kids get better. It was awesome to get to spend four years here."

He'll also be seeing his parents in the stands, much like he does when he looks down the right-field line in Canton.

"Hopefully, there will be a lot of weekend games or late nights," Jamie Rigsby said. "We'll make it to as many as we can."

While at Rockingham, Rigsby plans to pursue a career in occupational therapy.

"That in of itself takes a special person," Shepard said. "If you don't know what kind of person Eli is, all you need to do is watch him around little kids. He does a good job with little kids and with the older kids, as well."

Rigsby said he hopes to work with students with disabilities in the future.

"I enjoy hanging out with people with disabilities," he said. "I look forward to being able to help them and put a smile on their face every day and help them get to where they need to be."

Shepard said that Rigsby is going to do fantastic things every step of his journey.

"He's going to make a great employee," the coach said. "He's going to make a great dad. He's going to be a great member of the community. That's what we're striving for."