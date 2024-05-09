Pisgah athletes nominated for region-wide awards

May 8—The 62nd WNC Sports Awards Banquet presented by Ingles will be held on Sunday, May 19 at the Omni Grove Park Inn.

Pisgah senior Dot Mills is nominated for the Ann Brandis Division I Female Athlete Major Sport and Lary & Jan Schulhof Division I Female Athlete of the Year awards.

Pisgah senior Evan Byrd is nominated for the Alan Tate Beverly-Hanks Realtors Division I Male Academic Award. Pisgah wrestling is nominated for the Rodeway Inn & Suites Division I Male Team Olympic Sport Award.

The banquet, first held in 1959 and conducted by the Mountain Amateur Athletic Club, honors the area's top high school athletes and teams with 24 awards, 18 scholarships, the Riley Howell Courage Award and a Special Olympics Scholarship.

More than 100 of WNC's top student-athletes are invited to the banquet, which begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Omni Grove Park Inn's Grand Ballroom.

Tickets are available to the public and can be purchased for $45 at wncsportsawards.org.

Finalists for the awards and scholarships recipients were selected from nominations from WNC coaches and athletic directors, who received their nomination forms in March.

For more information, contact Martha Gates at marthagates18@gmail.com.