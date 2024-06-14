Pisgah archers claim state championship

Jun. 13—For the second year in a row, Pisgah are the state champions in archery.

"They did really well. We've got a good group of talented kids at Pisgah," Coach Nathan Edwards said. "It's a pretty big feat to get that year after year."

The archery team is part of the overall sportsman club at Pisgah. The team finished fifth overall across all disciplines at the state tournament. Those disciplines include archery, rifle, shotgun and a hunter safety test.

The archery team featured six competitors — three of which are seniors. Jake Henson, Cuyler Franklin, Cayden Carson are all seniors, while Hunter Nelson, Jonah Smith and Keaten Mason will still be shooting with the Bears next season.

"It was really exciting," Franklin said about the championship win. "We definitely could have shot better too. I'm really proud of what we've done over the years. Winning that title again in our senior year was a truly amazing feeling."

The senior has been shooting a bow since he started middle school.

"I just knew that I would like it and go all the way through my senior year," Franklin said. "I fell in love with it immediately."

Henson joined the sportsman club one year after Franklin.

"They had finally talked me into trying to make the team and shoot. I made it my first year ever shooting a bow. It wasn't one of those things I had grown up doing," Henson said. There's always a little bit of room for error. You just have to be consistent and take your time. That's what drew me in after that first year. That was always something that I was going to be able to work on."

Franklin said the team felt a little added pressure coming into this year's state tournament as the reigning archery champions in North Carolina.

"There was definitely some pressure going into that," Franklin said. "There always is, but defending that state championship was definitely some more pressure. It made us all push harder to try to get it again."

Franklin credited the senior group's hunger for their success.

"There were three seniors on the archery team that wanted it a lot," he said. "That's what got us the back-to-back."

While the Bears grabbed the state crown in archery, they did not have an individual champion — further illustrating how strong the team was from top to bottom.

"One of the kids can drop a few points and most of the time, the rest of the team can hold them up," Edwards said. "I thought they'd be able to have a good chance at it like we did last year."

Winning an overall state title was always going to be tough for Pisgah. The Bears compete against several private schools further east in the state. Edwards said that many of those schools have the hunter skills aspects as part of their curriculum in classes for the competitors in the sportsman club, while Pisgah's team has to do all their practice and studying outside of school hours.

But the Bears do have one ace up their sleeve.

In the more rural Haywood County, many of the members of the team grow up hunting from the time they can hold a rifle.

"A lot of these kids grow up hunting around here," Edwards said. "All of District Nine (the western counties) hold up pretty well in the shooting events because all of these boys hunt."

Edwards gave credit to the boys for the team's success these past few seasons.

"I don't really know that it's my coaching style," he said. "These boys are just very talented. They won it on their own. I worked with it on their own, but they've been very talented since I came into the program."

When they are out there shooting, the mental side of things can take over. Franklin said it's important to just focus on the shot and nothing else.

"I try not to think about what I'm doing," he said. "If you get that rhythm going, you're not thinking about anything. When that shot goes through, it doesn't matter where it hit. You focus on the next shot."

For Henson, it came down to not getting worried about the distance. From the district tournament to the state tournament, the shot at 10 yards is eliminated.

"You start at 15 and go back to 30," Henson said. "You just tell yourself it's just five more yards. You shoot like you have been for the rest of the year."

Franklin said at one point during the archery event, the team began to believe they had a shot at repeating as champions.

"There was a point when we heard some other teams scores when we thought we might get back-to-back," Franklin said. "We didn't know for sure because we couldn't see all of the scores."

Any doubt was soon dispelled.

"Once we all heard the third-place score get called out, we knew that we had it," Franklin said.

Henson said the team knew they could have shot better, but had heard rumblings throughout the day that they might have done enough to win it.

"We knew we had shot okay," Henson said. "We knew we didn't shoot to our full potential. Towards the end of the day, there was some talk that we had won it again. When they called our names, it was a great feeling knowing how much work we had put into it."

For the seniors, winning back-to-back state titles to close out their high school careers felt like a dream come true.

"It was something growing up I never thought I was going to be able to do," Henson said. "Going into the year, we knew we had it in us. It was an experience I'll never really be able to forget."

With three seniors leaving this season, the Pisgah archery team will be down half their roster going into next year.

But they'll also be bringing in new middle school talent. Bethel Middle is the reigning state archery champion at the middle school level.

"We have a good group of kids coming along. I don't think will have any problem keeping that state title," Edwards said.