PISD hosts second "Wildcat Olympics"

May 11—Palestine Independent School District held its second annual "Wildcat Olympics" Wednesday, giving the district special needs students the opportunity to show their grit on the field of competition.

In a still new tradition, athletes had their chance to compete in a range of different events, including a softball throw, 100-meter run and 50-meter assisted walk.

PISD started the Wildcat Olympics last year, as the district was looking for new ways to include its special needs programs in more activities. Olympians are from all grade levels throughout PISD, and converged on Wildcats Stadium from nearly every campus in the district.

The Olympics have proven not only to be a wonderful opportunity for the Olympians themselves, but to the students of Palestine High School, some of whom volunteered their time to help with the event. This year, several members of the Kik-Kats, cheer squad and athletic teams were seen amongst the plethora of volunteers.

"Wildcat Olympics is one of several events students from Palestine ISD grades K-12 have to join together to support special needs students," said PISD Director of Public Relations Director Larissa Loveless. "In the fall students hit the basketball court with PHS and PJH athletes in skills competitions to qualify them for area advancement. In the Spring, students and families travel to Longview for Track and Field events. Events culminate at Wildcat Stadium with classmates from all campuses cheering on Olympians. The home event is possible with support from Chick-fil-A Palestine, Walmart and the Palestine Education Foundation."

Rounding out the celebration was the medal ceremony, where the Olympians were recognized for their hard work and effort on the day.

Winners of individual events were also crowned. Of note, Wildcats mascot, Braylon Brown, took full advantage of his time out of the suit, blazing his way to two gold medals.