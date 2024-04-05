From Piscataway to the WNBA and NBA, Asjha Jones blazes a versatile basketball path

Asjha Jones’ extraordinary basketball journey has taken her cross country, from Piscataway High School’s gymnasium to the Portland Trail Blazers’ front office.

From the GMC to the NBA, Jones’ career is filled with championships and accolades at the scholastic, collegiate, professional and international level.

Jones became one of only 11 women to win an WNBA title, an NCAA championship and an Olympic Gold medal when the Minnesota Lynx won the 2015 WNBA title in her 11th WNBA season. Jones joined a star-studded list saturated with fellow UConn alums: Swin Cash, Kara Wolters, Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Maya Moore.

She became the first person to win an WNBA title as both a player and a coach when the Washington Mystics captured the WNBA championship in 2019. Jones spent the 2020 season on the staff of Mystics head coach Mike Thibault after two seasons as a player development assistant from 2018-19.

Former Piscataway, UConn and WNBA star Asjha Jones now works in the Portland Trail Blazers' front office

Jones, with the encouragement of Thibault, joined the Trail Blazers in April 2021 as Director of Basketball Strategy. In her role, Jones assists in the team’s strategic planning and future-focused initiatives, salary cap management and transaction execution.

Jones, 43, is also active in roster construction and player evaluation for the draft, free agency and trades.

“I’m involved in a lot of different jobs and everyone is involved with a lot of different tasks in the (Portland) front office; it’s not a huge organization,” Jones said. “I’m learning the salary cap … It’s impossible to learn the salary cap quickly. A big, main goal of mine is to learn the salary cap inside and out.

“I’ve learned the CBA (collective bargaining agreement) which governs everything we do. I help write most of our player contracts, I handle correspondence with the league office and I’m involved in decision-making for our roster.”

After trading away Damian Lillard this offseason, the Portland Trail Blazers, led by general manager Joe Cronin and coach Chauncey Billups, officially became the NBA’s youngest team, with an average age of 23.9 years old, including 19-year-old Scott Henderson.

On Wednesday night, Henderson had 22 points and 10 assists as the Blazers defeated the Hornets, 89-86, in Charlotte. The Trail Blazers snapped a 10-game losing streak and were 20-56, sitting in 14th place in the NBA’s Western Conference.

Jones figures to play a key role as Portland, which boasts one of the league’s most fervent fan bases, rebuilds its roster and begins to blaze a trail back to the NBA playoffs.

Asjha Jones playing for the Connecticut Sun

Thibault, who coached Jones with the Sun and Mystics, retired from the sideline in 2022. A former NBA assistant coach and scout and the first WNBA head coach to win 300 games, Thibault believes the Blazers and the NBA was an amazing opportunity for his former player and assistant coach.

“I think Asjha was always torn about whether to pursue coaching or a front-office position in her post-playing career,” Thibault said. “I think she was happy with a coaching role, but she was always a student of all the business parts of the league.

“When the NBA comes calling with a job that can maybe define a long-term career, I thought she should explore it. She can come back to coaching … People like me will always have a job for her. This was higher paying and had some real long-term possibilities and I encouraged her to go try it … Asjha was always a very detailed person and a very good student of the game.

“She’s got a determination about her. I’m not around her on a daily basis, but Asjha is a persistent learner and she’s going to do whatever is necessary to be successful.”

Success has followed Jones every step of her hardwood journey, beginning at Piscataway High School.

The New Jersey Player of the Year and a Parade magazine and USA Today All-American, Jones set school records for points (2,266) and rebounds (1,256). Jones’ Piscataway point total was surpassed by Danaejah Grant in 2012, but Jones still ranks third on the list of Middlesex County’s all-time list of girls basketball scorers.

A 1998 Piscataway, the 6-foot-2 Jones and the Chiefs won the Group 4 title her junior season before falling to top-seeded St. John Vianney, 53-47, in the Tournament of Champions final.

Asjha Jones playing for the Connecticut Sun

Jones took her talents to The Nutmeg State and helped coach Geno Auriemma and the Huskies win national championships in 2000 and 2002. Jones played in every game during her final three seasons at UConn and set a school record for games played (144). She helped the Huskies to a 136-9 record from 1999-2002.

“Asjha doesn’t say much – she’s not one for idle chatter – but the running joke at UConn was that you better shut the hell up if Asjha does start talking,” Thibault said. “She’s very direct, she suffers no fools and that’s the way she played.”

The University of Connecticut’s 2002 team finished undefeated. Three of the first four selections (and four of the first six) in the ‘02 WNBA draft were members of that undefeated UConn team: Sue Bird (first to Seattle Storm), Swin Cash (second to Detroit Shock), Jones (fourth to Washington Mystics) and Tamika Williams (sixth to the Minnesota Lynx). Diana Taurasi was a sophomore with the 2002 Huskies, perhaps the greatest of all UConn teams.

“There was already a lot of hype around UConn at that time and it felt like they had won 20 championships when it was really only one before we got there,” said Jones, a District I Academic All-American, who averaged 10 points and five rebounds per game in her college career. “We helped recruit each other to UConn because we believed in the mission and what was building there in Storrs. Being a part of what was built at UConn will always be something special.”

The Connecticut Sun honored Asjha Jones' accomplishments by putting her jersey number on a banner

Jones, who won a Gold Medal at the 2012 London Olympics, played for the Mystics before returning to The Nutmeg State to play for the Connecticut Sun. She twice helped the Sun reach the WNBA finals and ranked second in Sun history in games, points and rebounds before joining the Minnesota Lynx.

In 2022, as part of Connecticut’s 20th WNBA Anniversary season, the Sun added Jones’ No. 15 to its banner in The Mohegan Sun rafters, signifying the franchise’s legends.

And now it’s Asjha Jones’ job to help the Trail Blazers, whose only NBA title came in 1977, raise an NBA championship banner to the Moda Center rafters in Portland, nearly 2,900 miles from Piscataway.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ basketball: Piscataway's Asjha Jones works in an NBA front office