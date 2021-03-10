Pirlo rues mistakes after Juve’s UCL exit; De Ligt brands loss ‘very difficult’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicholas Mendola
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Juventus’ first season under Andrea Pirlo has seen peaks and valleys, but nothing lower than Tuesday’s exit from the Champions League.

Down 2-1 after one leg, the Old Lady conceded an early goal to Porto. Federico Chiesa scored two goals sandwiched around a 54th-minute Porto red card, but the game headed to extra time at 3-3.

Sergio Oliveira then put a free kick under the wall as Adrien Rabio leapt and Cristiano Ronaldo turned away before the ball was struck between his legs. Ex-Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczesny dove and got a hand to the ball, but just served to slap it into the side panel.

[ MORE: Three things from Dortmund – Sevilla ]

Pirlo took some blame for the players’ errors, though it was clear he didn’t have to proffer such an excuse.

“We choose the players to go in the wall. It had never happened before that they’d turn around, maybe they felt it was so far out that they didn’t sense the danger,” replied Pirlo, via Football Italia. “It was a mistake, it usually doesn’t happen, the players didn’t feel it was a dangerous situation and conceded a goal.”

There will be questions about Pirlo’s tenure given the UCL exit, and Juventus’ sinking odds to win a 10th-straight scudetto. The Old Lady is 10 points back of leaders Inter Milan with a match-in-hand.

Those questions feel early and off-base as the club is at the start of a roster revolution.

Juve bought youngsters Weston McKennie, Dejan Kulusevski, and Matthijs de Ligt and has Chiesa on loan, while Gonzalo Higuain, Blaise Matuidi, and Sami Khedira are among the veterans to make recent exits.

De Ligt is one of those players who opted for Juventus because every season brings goals of winning every competition. He’s stung.

“Of course the game changes the season, because we want to be in the Champions League and now we are out in March,” De Ligt said. “This is very difficult for us.”

Pirlo is not worried about his future despite the loss. He says he’s ready to get back to work and rebuild the club’s spirit following a crushing loss.

Juventus is out of the UCL at the Round of 16 for the second-straight season after two-consecutive quarterfinal exits before that. The Serie A giants last won the European Cup in 1996.

“There are games and games, these things happen in the life of a coach. It’s the first for me, it’s bad, but we have to roll our sleeves up, knowing it’s only March and we have young players who are growing with every match and put the effort in. I don’t think we can complain to the players or ask for more, as they gave their all today and it can happen that some players have an off night.”

More Champions League

10-man Porto beats Juve with extra time free kick Three things we learned from Borussia Dortmund – Sevilla UEFA Champions League: How to watch, odds, predictions

Pirlo rues mistakes after Juve’s UCL exit; De Ligt brands loss ‘very difficult’ originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Ronaldo, Morata lead Juventus against Porto

    Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata will spearhead the Juventus attack in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second leg at home to Portuguese side Porto.

  • Which teams will go down in the relegation battle?

    Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, Nick Mendola debate which teams will finish in the bottom three and be regulated at the end of the season, featuring talks of Brighton, Newcastle and Fulham.

  • Joachim Low to step down as Germany boss; Klopp rules himself out

    Joachim Low will step down as the head coach of Germany this summer, a year earlier than planned.

  • Porto edge out Juventus while Erling Haaland fires Borussia Dortmund through

    Sergio Oliveira was Porto’s hero on a dramatic night of Champions League action.

  • Laporta back as president at embattled Barcelona

    The president of Barcelona when Lionel Messi began playing in Spain will also be in charge when the club tries to convince the star to stay.

  • Report: Warriors have interest in Victor Oladipo trade

    Putting together a trade that works is a longshot.

  • 10-man Porto beats Juve with extra time free kick

    Porto's Sergio Oliveira scored an early penalty and then put a 115th-minute free kick under a leaping national hero Cristiano Ronaldo and the Juventus wall.

  • Federer to play Evans in Qatar on return from 13-month break

    Roger Federer will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the second round of the Qatar Open on Wednesday as he makes his comeback after a 13-month break.

  • Knees and kicks to a downed MMA fighter rule reinterpreted by athletic commissions

    This article on knees and kicks to a downed opponent was originally published in September of 2013, but is rather relevant to current times as Petr Yan lost his bantamweight championship at UFC 259 after illegally and intentionally kneeing Aljamain Sterling. How athletic commissions interpret the rule about knees and kicks to a downed fighter and how referees enforce the rule has changed. UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and former Executive Director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission Marc Ratner appeared on a recent edition of UFC Tonight on Wednesday and explained the new interpretation of what is a foul and what isn’t in regards to kneeing and kicking a “downed” fighter. The Unified Rules of mixed martial arts describes a “downed” fighter as a fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. The Association of Boxing Commissions website defines a downed fighter as, “A grounded opponent is any fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. (i.e. could have one shin or one finger down to be considered a downed fighter) If the referee determines that a fighter would be a grounded fighter, but is not solely because the ring ropes or cage fence has held fighter from the ground, the referee can instruct the combatants that he is treating the fighter held up solely by the cage or ropes as a grounded fighter.” The wording of the rule and the rule’s intent has not changed, but the way the rule is interpreted and enforced has. “The rule is really the same,” said Ratner. “The interpretation that we’ve come up with, with the Association of Boxing Commissions, which should be called the Association of Combat Commissions – they should change that – but the spirit of the rule has been violated by a lot of fighters. “Obviously if you’re downed and you have a hand on the deck, and you have three points there and you get kicked or kneed, that’s a foul,” he said. “But we have fighters now who are putting their hand down, bringing it up, putting it back down again. “I call it, if you’re talking basketball, trying to draw the foul. They’re hoping that the referee will see it and call a foul and maybe disqualify the other guy,” added Ratner. “So we’re telling the referees before the fights, go into the dressing rooms and say, ‘look, if you do this you’re doing it at your own peril and in my judgment as a referee, if you’re doing it, I’m going to call it legal.’” It is now up to the referee’s discretion whether or not a kick or knee to a “downed” fighter is illegal. “It’s a judgment call,” said Ratner. Be sure to Like MMAWeekly.com on Facebook and Follow @MMAWeeklycom on Twitter.

  • Federer feels his story is unfinished, eyes full fitness by Wimbledon

    Roger Federer never contemplated retirement as he spent 13 months on the sidelines due to double knee surgery last year and the 39-year-old says he is now pain-free and ready to play again with a feeling that his story is not over yet. Federer, tied with Rafa Nadal on a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, has not played a competitive match since losing to world number one Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals in 2020. The Swiss maestro will make his highly-anticipated return at this week's Qatar Open, where he is seeded behind U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem.

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.

  • UFC 259: Amanda Nunes quickly submits overmatched Megan Anderson

    Nunes, widely considered the greatest female fighter of all-time in mixed martial arts, dominated from the start.

  • All-Star Game: Anfernee Simons beats Obi Toppin to win Dunk Contest with near-rim kiss

    Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis beat Nikola Vucevic to win the Skills Challenge, and Stephen Curry ran away with the 3-Point Contest.

  • Megan Anderson no longer under contract following UFC 259 loss

    Despite recently challenging for the UFC women's featherweight title, Megan Anderson is no longer under contract with the promotion.

  • World No.1 record in the bag, Djokovic focuses on more majors

    Novak Djokovic will realize one of his long-cherished goals on Monday when he eclipses Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as the men's world number one, holding the top ranking for the 311th week. "This is one of my two biggest professional goals," Djokovic said last year. "To reach the record of, (and) surpass Roger's record for longest No. 1 and win as many (Grand) Slams as possible."

  • PGA Tour institutes ‘Bryson Rule’ with internal OB left of the lake on No. 18 at TPC Sawgrass

    Bryson DeChambeau won't be aiming to the 9th hole while playing TPC Sawgrass' 18th hole after internal out of bounds was added to the hole.

  • Jeopardy! contestants have insane disrespect for Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid

    Eagles legend and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid landed on Jeopardy! on Tuesday night, but he did not get a fair shake. By Adam Hermann

  • What the Trent Brown trade tells us about Bill Belichick’s thinking

    The New England Patriots traded for offensive tackle Trent Brown. Is this a window into their thinking at quarterback?

  • After Bears tag Allen Robinson, Tarik Cohen stumps for extension

    Tarik Cohen makes it clear via Twitter that he wants Ryan Pace to sign Allen Robinson to a long-term deal after the Bears placed the star wide receiver on a franchise tag on Tuesday.

  • Texas Tech offers Patrick Mahomes' 2-day-old daughter letter of intent offer

    The recruiting process can never start early enough.