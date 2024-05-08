Pirates walk off Pack on Maley HR

May 8—POLSON — Those Polson Pirates are still potent, as Carli Maley proved Tuesday with a walk-off, three-run home run that sent them to an 8-5 non-league softball win over the Glacier Wolfpack.

Maley's shot was the fourth of the game for the Class A Pirates (12-4). Mckenna Hanson hit two for Polson, one to lead off the first inning and a three-run shot in the fifth. The latter put her team up 5-4; Glacier's Emma Cooke tied it in the top of the seventh with a solo homer.

Hanson was intentionally walked to lead off the bottom of the seventh, and then Samantha Rensvold worked Wolfpack pitcher Ella Farrell for a walk.

That brought up Maley, who hit the second pitch she saw out to center.

Zoey Allen homered to spark a three-run fifth inning for Glacier (15-3), but the reigning State AA champs didn't have the lead for long.

Olivia Jore hit a solo homer in the second for Polson.

Samantha Rensvold went the distance in the circle for the Pirates, scattering 12 hits. She walked none and struck out seven. Farrell allowed seven hits and six walks, and fanned 10.

Glacier 001 030 1 — 5 12 1

Polson 110 030 3 — 8 7 2

Ella Farrell and Cazz Rankosky. Samantha Rensvold and Carli Maley.

GLACIER — Kenadie Goudette 1-4, Nakiah Persinger 2-4, Rankosky 1-4, Emma Coke 2-4, Farrell 2-4, Olivia Warriner 1-3, Paishance Haller 1-4, Zoey Allen 2-3, Karley Allen 0-2, Bella Hodous 0-0.

POLSON — Mckenna Hanson 2-2, Rensvold 1-2, Maley 2-4, Avery Starr 0-3, Kailey Smith 0-3, Olivia Jore 1-3, Emma Smith 0-2, Elizabeth Cunningham 1-3, Jaja Nichols 0-2.

2B — Rankosky, Goudette, Haller. HR — Cooke, Z.Allen, Hanson 2, Jore, Maley. RBIs — Goudette, Rankosky, Cooke, Z.Allen, Hanson 4, Maley 3, Jore.