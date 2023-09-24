Pirates vs. Reds Highlights

The 2023 Yankees were a "disaster" from top to bottom and will officially be watching from home in October.
The Sun needed a complete team effort and solid game plan to take away all of the Liberty’s threats, particularly on the boards and beyond the arc.
Dan Orlovsky, of course, was hyped.
Love's Lambeau field starting debut was a rousing success.
In a game that could have been theirs half a dozen different ways, the Vikings couldn't collect on a win against the Chargers.
On Sunday, it was hard to differentiate between the present and the past the Jets insisted all week they were leaving behind them.
Williams couldn't put weight on his left knee after planting it awkwardly during a play.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
Colorado’s blowout loss at Oregon cost it a spot in the Associated Press Top 25.
Follow all the late-game action from NFL Week 3 right here with Yahoo Sports.
Trout has played in just 82 games in 2023, and only one since July 4.
After a disastrous weekend in Singapore, Red Bull and Max Verstappen appear poised to resume their dominance at the Japanese Grand Prix.
Freeman said he didn't want to risk a penalty by running an 11th player onto the field.
Broncos defenders double-teamed Robbie Chosen while allowing Hill to run uncovered through the secondary.
With a high-powered led by QB Cameron Ward, Washington State has the looks of a legitimate contender in the Pac-12.
Colorado is a great story, but the Buffaloes were exposed against Oregon.