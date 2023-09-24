Pirates vs. Reds Highlights

The former MVP is one homer short of 300 for his career.
With a high-powered led by QB Cameron Ward, Washington State has the looks of a legitimate contender in the Pac-12.
The Twins have clinched the AL Central and joined the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays in the 2023 postseason field.
Chip Trayanum got into the end zone as the clock expired.
Colorado is a great story, but the Buffaloes were exposed against Oregon.
Jalen Milroe threw for 225 yards and had just four incompletions.
Did the down marker mistake cost Alabama a touchdown against Ole Miss?
Harrison is widely considered a possible top-five pick in the 2024 NFL draft.
Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes brought their swagger to Eugene, but the Ducks brought game.
Dante Moore's first five pass dropbacks: pick-six, completion for negative yards, incompletion, incompletion, sack.
"Big Bang" Zhang put Joyce to sleep for a shot at Oleksandr Usyk.
Deion Sanders and Colorado were brought back to reality by Oregon. And it wasn’t pretty.
Florida State found a way to pull out a gutsy 31-24 win in overtime to post its first win over Clemson since 2014 and remain undefeated.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning did not hold back in his pregame speech before Saturday’s game vs. Colorado.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
After a disastrous weekend in Singapore, Red Bull and Max Verstappen appear poised to resume their dominance at the Japanese Grand Prix.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals his keys to victory for Week 3.
Apparently, it all came down to whether Williams had a closed or opened fist.