Pirates vs. Reds Highlights
Henry Davis and Ke'Bryan Hayes both ripped solo homers to lead the Pirates to a 7-5 win over the Reds
Umpire Bill Miller missed an obvious ball four Sunday, which sent Ke'Bryan Hayes running into the arms of our future robot overlords.
No player has hit more homers and stolen more bases in a season than Ronald Acuña Jr. has this year.
The Twins clinched the No. 3 seed in the AL postseason and will host a wild-card series in Minnesota.
Aaron Judge is now the first Yankees player ever to record multiple three-home-run games in a single season.
The Twins have clinched the AL Central and joined the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays in the 2023 postseason field.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
After a disastrous weekend in Singapore, Red Bull and Max Verstappen appear poised to resume their dominance at the Japanese Grand Prix.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The 49ers are off to a 3-0 start this season, the seventh under coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch.
Not sure where to go with your first-round fantasy hockey draft pick? We've got you covered.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Apparently, it all came down to whether Williams had a closed or opened fist.
In such a pivotal matchup of contrasting styles, both fighters have realistic paths to victory.
The Badgers are 2-1 in Luke Fickell's first season while Purdue is 1-2 in Ryan Walters' debut season.
Will the Giants' Week 2 comeback get their season back on track?
Ertz called it a career after 10-plus years with the USWNT and two World Cup titles.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Tigers and the Seminoles meet in a make-or-break game Saturday, one of the week's highlights.
Julie Ertz takes the field with the USWNT one last time this Thursday.
Scott Pianowski offers up six under-appreciated fantasy options that are widely available to give your squad a boost.