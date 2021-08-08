Pirates vs. Reds Highlights
Jesse Winker drives in six in Reds' win over Pirates
Somehow, Holt got 31.3 mph into the strike zone.
Could you even imagine ...
This was frightening.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
George Springer has been the best hitter in baseball since the all-star break and is displaying a level of dominance few hitters are capable of.
The Yankees came back to beat the Mariners for the third game in a row, using a four-run sixth inning to wrestle the lead from Seattle.
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
DJ LeMahieu and Kyle Higashioka made savvy baserunning moves, turning a double-play grounder into the go-ahead run, and the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4 Saturday for their fifth straight win. Aaron Judge and Rougned Odor homered and the Yankees capitalized on a three-base error by right fielder Mitch Haniger to win for the 10th time in 12 games. New York erased a 4-1 deficit by scoring four times in the sixth inning.
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
The Red Sox' playoff chances have taken a large hit during their worst slump of the 2021 MLB season. Here's a breakdown.
The Mets hit three straight home runs in the ninth to make things interesting, but they fell to the Phillies 5-3 on Saturday afternoon.
Mike Trout has had an unbelievable first decade in the majors. As he exits his 20s, USA TODAY Sports examines the Angel's trajectory.
Saturday’s effort by Andrew Heaney will never be confused for a masterpiece, but it ended up being exactly what the Yankees needed.
The Giants were looking at another tough 2-1 loss. But things got crazy in extra innings and Gabe Kapler's group escaped with a huge win.
The U.S. men's basketball team defeated France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Here are four takeaways from the game.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
The Yankees won their 5th straight game, a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners. Slugger Aaron Judge felt starter Andrew Heaney was the star of the game, after a rough start, when he gave up four runs in the first two innings, he settled down and gave the team 6 innings. Judge who belted his 23rd homer of the season, also talked about the team's comeback ability, never feeling they're out of a game, especially with such a stacked lineup.
China lead the medal table ahead of the USA, while Great Britain are hovering around the top five
A Wisconsin family battled a big fish in the Atlantic Ocean offshore of Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Here's what they caught and released.
Ahead of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Jimmy Johnson has found a calmness. But it wasn't always that way for the Cowboys legend.