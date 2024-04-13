Pirates vs. Phillies Highlights
Bryan Reynolds and the Pirates take on Cristopher Sánchez and the Phillies on April 12, 2024
Bryan Reynolds and the Pirates take on Cristopher Sánchez and the Phillies on April 12, 2024
International basketball prospect Alex Sarr declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Playing this season for Perth in Australia's National Basketball League, Sarr is projected as a No. 1 overall selection.
The 2000 Masters champ says Hole 12 should be lengthened. Augusta National Chairman says not on his watch.
Clingan could be a top-five pick in June.
Here's one voter's awards ballot with All-NBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie selections.
Both players should be first-round picks in June.
How does the cut line work at The Masters? Here are the full details.
It's hard to find a good starting linebacker these days, which may make these guys all the more worthy of a dice roll come the NFL Draft.
Where will the most hyped college stars land? How WNBA-ready are the international prospects? Who helped themselves during the NCAA tournament? And what unexpected surprises could be in store? Let’s dig in.
There's a couple Day 1 prospects in the estimation of Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice, and decent depth beyond that.
The 2025 season will encompass 24 races and begin two weeks later than the 2024 season did.
There's no first-round stud this year, but plenty of guys with varying skill sets teams can plug in right away.
Keep up with all of the action from Augusta National on Friday here with Yahoo Sports.
Tiger Woods may not be what he once was, but his legion of fans is still enthralled with him at Augusta.
With the 2023-24 NBA season coming to an end, here's one voter's award ballot, breaking down the top candidates — and declaring the winners.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon wraps up his positional needs series with the wide receivers ahead of the NFL Draft.
Mizuhara is reportedly in negotiations to plead guilty in connection to the alleged theft of Ohtani's money to cover gambling debts.
What does Detroit need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
Caitlin Clark is already changing the WNBA and she hasn't even been drafted yet.
These aren't household names, but there are plenty of quality, if imperfect, prospects that should be available on Day 2 of the NFL Draft and beyond.
The news many fantasy baseball managers and MLB fans have been waiting for is here: The No. 1 prospect in baseball is coming to The Show. Scott Pianowski gives his take.