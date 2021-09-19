Pirates vs. Marlins Highlights

Mike Wright hit Angels star Shohei Ohtani with a pitch on Thursday, which led to both he and manager Tony La Russa being tossed from the game.
Max Scherzer further cemented his status as the NL Cy Young Award front-runner by extending his streak of not allowing an earned run to nearly a month.
Austin Riley couldn't help but tip his cap to Brandon Crawford after the Giants shortstop robbed Riley of a base hit.
It's been a bad week for Gary Sanchez defensively.
Are the Wolverines a legitimate contender for the Big Ten title? Will Florida State lose more than eight games for the first time since 1974?
The Yankees gave up seven runs in the fifth inning, leading to an 11-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Saturday afternoon.
USC rallies behind freshman QB Jaxson Dart and interim head coach Donte Williams for a big win over Washington State.
Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Wright was suspended for three games and manager Tony La Russa for one on Saturday by Major League Baseball, which concluded Wright intentionally threw at the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani. Wright appealed the suspension issued by Michael Hill, the former Marlins general manager who is MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations.
Kevin Gausman heard the boos when he stepped into the batter’s box, realizing right away the fans had no idea the Giants were down to their last options with no position players left. “Oh man, that was the coolest thing I’ve ever done in my entire career,” Gausman said. The Giants, saved when Donovan Solano came off the COVID-19 injured list and connected for a tying, pinch-hit home run with two outs in the ninth, moved two games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division race.
Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins got a second chance to win the game on Thursday night after Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence jumped offside on a 48-yard field goal attempt that went wide right. Should Hopkins have gotten that chance? Although Lawrence clearly went before everyone else on the New York defensive line, one of the [more]
Max Scherzer pitched seven shutout innings in another dominant performance for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who kept up their push in the NL West with a 5-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Scherzer (15-4) improved to 7-0 in nine starts since being traded from Washington to the Dodgers on July 30. The Dodgers began the day two games behind division-leading San Francisco.
“If it hits the tree, it goes in the hazard, I'm making 7,” Phil Mickelson said. “So it was a critical shot.”
It’s way too early for the Packers to panic. Former Packers tight end Jermichael Finley believes that panic could soon be justified. Finley has been candid in the aftermath of Green Bay’s embarrassing performance against the Saints regarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Previously, Finley said that Rodgers “looks tired,” and that it appears he has lost [more]
Bolt feels that Richardson should speak less and train harder.
A plane carrying the USC football team tips backward on a tarmac on way to play Saturday's game Washington State.
Xander Bogaerts homered and drove in four runs, carrying the AL wild card-leading Boston Red Sox past the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 Saturday for their fourth straight win. The Red Sox are one game ahead of Toronto and 1 1/2 games in front of the rival Yankees in the playoff chase. “It's fun being able to go out there to help your team,” Bogaerts said.
"Hopefully, he can come back and help us win," Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario said about Derek Hill's left knee injury.
During Sunday’s win over the Giants, Broncos linebacker Von Miller made a very strong comment regarding the impact of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the team. Recently, Miller expressed regret that the comment came to light. “I ain’t felt that in a while,” Miller told Bridgewater on the sideline during the Week One victory, “since 18 [more]
If the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants finish the regular season with the same record, they'll play a one-game tiebreaker Oct. 4 at Oracle Park.