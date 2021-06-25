Pirates vs. Cardinals Highlights

The Orioles hurler showed off his "filthy" knuckler in his MLB debut.
Farhan Zaidi provided an update on the injuries to both Brandon Belt and Tommy La Stella.
The Yankees were dominant all around in an 8-1 victory over the Royals on Thursday afternoon.
Red Sox right fielder Hunter Renfroe preserved Nick Pivetta's no-hitter with an incredible grab Thursday vs. the Rays.
Instead of having players wear their own team uniforms as usual, MLB tosses a changeup by announcing All-Star uniforms for the Midsummer Classic.
Last month, 18-year-old Hobbs Kessler smashed Jim Ryun’s 1,500-meter American junior record, which stood for 55 years. Now Kessler is aiming for the Tokyo Games.
Brooks Koepka said the origins of the Brooks-Bryson beef started when DeChambeau didn't stay true to his word.
After Max Scherzers hair was subjected to a mid-inning substance check Tuesday, he and Ryan Zimmerman told Bryce Harper that they wanted his hair checked for products as well.
NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen blames coach Doc Rivers for Ben Simmons' failures.
Josh Heupel knows better than most what it takes to be a college QB. Here's what the Tennessee football coach's dismissal of Kaidon Salter tells us.
Felix launched her own track shoe brand this week, years after Nike told her to stay in her lane.
The Nets' All-Star forward took to social media to respond to the Bulls' Hall of Fame forward's claim that he didn't know how to play team basketball.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris has some words for the city after the Game 7 loss at home.
According to Kristian Winfield of New York Daily News, Spencer Dinwiddie favors Los Angeles . Home for Dinwiddie is Los Angeles, where he spent the entire season rehabbing from his ACL tear at Phenom Sports Performance, Kristian Winfield. A sign-and-trade would be the route to L.A., whether it’s to the Los Angeles Lakers or the Los Angeles Clippers
Why did the Steelers opt for Turner over a decorated longtime starter?
It’s no secret that the Mets are in need of pitching depth, and they added a veteran arm to their minor league system by purchasing the contract of 33-year-old right-hander Vance Worley.
David DeCastro was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his last six seasons with the Steelers, who are going through a major reshuffling up front.
Hindsight is always 20/20. Aaron Boone knows that, but still takes the blame for how the top of the ninth went against the Royals on Wednesday night.
What can Celtics fans expect from new head coach Ime Udoka? This 2015 quote from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich should generate plenty of excitement.
The Steelers have moved on from guard David DeCastro. They’ve done so in a way that prevents him from realizing any additional benefits from the team, if his ankle problem prevents him from playing this year. According to the league’s official transaction report, DeCastro was released with a non-football injury designation. This means that, in [more]