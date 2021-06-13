Pirates vs. Brewers Highlights

What is a hitter supposed to do?
The Yankees' struggles this season have hit a new low, and now the losers of four of their last 15 officially have manager Aaron Boone "very concerned."
Novak Djokovic claimed a 19th Grand Slam title and became the first man in 52 years to win all four majors twice when he came from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in a gripping French Open final on Sunday.
Details for Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. Chase Elliott won last year's All-Star Race at Bristol.
Higgo won his second start on Tour.
The Boston Red Sox pitching staff has struggled as of late, so which arms may be available for them via trade? Here are a few starters they could target.
When Stefanos Tsitsipas' first Grand Slam final had ended, he sank into his changeover chair and buried his head in a towel. Novak Djokovic has that effect on opponents. Tsitsipas built a big lead and appeared on his way to an upset victory at the French Open, but Djokovic mounted an improbable comeback to win his 19th major title Sunday, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
The generous gift that Novak Djokovic gave a young fan at the French Open could be worth a lot of money, sports memorabilia experts say.
Rays outfielder Brett Phillips fooled everybody when he started toward former teammate Jorge Lopez.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield put on a show during the charity softball event. Videos of his big moments included in the post.
If it is tough enough to beat Rafael Nadal at Roland-Garros, it is equally challenging to come back two days later and score another victory against an inspired opponent – which is what Novak Djokovic had to do in Paris on Sunday. But Djokovic, as the sporting world knows, is a man with no limits. He just keeps pushing on, playing more and more perfect tennis, until the job is done. The world No 1 lost the opening two sets of the French Open final to Stefanos Tsitsipas, the freakishly talented G
Trevor Bauer struggled in the Dodgers' 12-1 loss to the Texas Rangers, capping a day of difficult news that included Max Muncy going on the 10-day IL.
Kyler Murray didn't need many words to explain.
Phil Mickelson wanted Barkley to drive two hours last Thanksgiving for a practice round ahead of The Match III.
When his five-round fight with Israel Adesanya was complete at UFC 263, Marvin Vettori thought he was going to have his hand raised.
It just wasn’t Domingo German’s day on the mound, as the Yankees fell to the Phillies, 7-0, on Sunday afternoon.
Despite dropping the first two sets to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, top-seeded Novak Djokovic rallied to win his 19th career Grand Slam.
X-rays on Nets guard Kyrie Irving's sprained right ankle came back negative after he left Sunday's Game 4 loss to the Bucks.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 Game 4 victory on Sunday to tie their second-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets, who lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle.
Novak Djokovic says he’s grateful to a young boy who offered vocal support and advice throughout the French Open final. Moments after Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets, he gave his racket to the youngster in the stands, who jumped up and down in excitement at the gesture. Djokovic says the boy shouted encouragement even when he faced a two-set deficit, and even had coaching tips.