Pirates visit the Blue Jays to start 3-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (26-30, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (26-29, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bailey Falter (3-2, 3.55 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (5-4, 2.94 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -167, Pirates +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Pittsburgh Pirates to start a three-game series.

Toronto is 12-12 in home games and 26-29 overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the AL.

Pittsburgh is 26-30 overall and 14-15 on the road. The Pirates are 20-7 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has five home runs, 32 walks and 25 RBI while hitting .294 for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 17-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 12 doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .254 for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen is 12-for-40 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .269 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah: day-to-day (elbow), Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Pirates: Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (groin), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jason Delay: 60-Day IL (knee), Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.