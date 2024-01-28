Pirates, Vikings boys and girls split 1B Southeast doubleheader

Jan. 28—POMEROY — With just a couple of games left on the slate for each team in the Southeast 1B League, the Pomeroy and Garfield-Palouse boys and girls basketball teams went head-to-head on Saturday at Pomeroy High School in games that could have postseason implications.

The Pirates prevailed in the boys game 53-31 and the Viking girls earned a 58-39 win.

"We knew coming down here would be tough," Garfield-Palouse girls coach Garrett Parrish said. "Every road game we've either lost or it's been close in our league. So, we knew it would be hard. ... We knew it wasn't going to be easy. As much as you would want it to be, it never is. And we had to keep battling and attacking."

Here's how Saturday's games played out:

Pirates show fight against Vikings

The Garfield-Palouse girls team (11-5, 7-2) has been able to find success this season by exploiting its size advantage against opponents in the paint.

Pomeroy (6-11, 2-7) was able to counter that advantage through the first half. The Pirates kept their zone defense inside the paint and dared the Vikings to either challenge their defense or beat them with shooting.

This strategy kept Garfield-Palouse from bolstering its lead and put Pomeroy in foul trouble. But it also kept the Pirates within striking distance of the Vikings and they went to halftime with Pomeroy trailing 23-20.

In the second half, the Vikings started to pull away.

With more shots falling, Garfield-Palouse was also able to get several steals and opened its interior offense with several fast-break scores.

"(Garfield-Palouse) did a good job at attacking our big people in the lane," Pomeroy coach Brian Koller said. "They got to the basket for some easy lay-ins. We should have stopped them, but we tried to take away their scorers. ... Second half, we just got tired, threw the ball away, they adjusted their press a little bit and it took us a little while to figure it out."

The Vikings outscored the Pirates 35-19 in the final quarter to secure the 19-point win. Garfield-Palouse's run was powered with 10 second-half points from Elena Flansburg.

Slusser's first-half propels Pomeroy

By halftime of the boys game, Pomeroy's Jett Slusser had 16 of his game-high 20 points and three assists. Three of his 16 points came courtesy of a 26-foot 3-pointer that beat the buzzer at the end of the first quarter.

When the second half rolled around, the Pirates (13-3, 9-2) led 33-11 over the Vikings .

Garfield-Palouse (11-6, 6-4) had its best showing in the third quarter. The Vikings' Brendan Snekvik was tasked with guarding Slusser and was helped in several possessions by other Gar-Pal defenders.

Pomeroy's leading scorer on Saturday was trapped at the top of the key on several possessions. This led the Pirates to struggle to find open looks from 3-point range and slowed down the quick passes inside that had Pomeroy at an advantage through the first two quarters.

Going into the final eight minutes of regulation, The Vikings outscored the Pirates 10-4 and trailed 37-21.

Pomeroy got back to its recipe of success in the fourth quarter and its quick inside passing game returned, allowing other Pirates to get involved. Cesar Morfin had all of his six points in the second half — both 3-pointers.

Garfield-Palouse was unable to halt Pomerory's offense from bolstering its lead and the Pirates pulled away for the 22-point win.

"First half, we had great ball movement but I really feel like everything started with our defense," Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. "We were really connected defensively, as a team. The switching on the screens, the calling out screens, just great communication defensively. And, obviously when Jett is that hot, the offense is going to look really good. Third quarter. ... I thought when we kicked outside (the paint), we didn't go right back down in there. And that was the adjustment for the fourth quarter."

Players of the night

Slusser finished with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including 15 off five 3-pointers.

Elena Flansburg finished with 16 to lead the Garfield-Palouse girls.

BOYS

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (11-6, 6-4)

Bryce Pfaff 2 0-0 4, Lane Collier 3 1-1 7, Kaleb Kelnhofer 0 0-0 0, Macent Rardon 0 1-2 1, Liam Cook 1 1-2 4, Brendan Snekvik 1 0-0 3, Kieran Snekvik 0 0-2 0, Riley Pfaff 0 1-2 1, Landon Orr 3 0-0 6, Preston Olson 0 1-2 1, Colton Pfaff 1 2-4 4. Totals 11 7-15 31.

POMEROY (13-3, 9-2)

Braxton McKeirnan 1 1-2 3, Jett Slusser 7 1-3 20, Kyzer Herres 2 2-2 6, Cesar Morfin 2 0-0 6, Colby Ledgerwood 1 2-2 4, Boone Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Ollie Severs 3 0-2 7, Trace Roberts 3 0-0 6 Robby Van Vogt 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-11 53.

3-point goals — Cook, B. Snekvik, Slusser 5, Morfin 2, Ledgerwood, Severs.

------

GIRLS

GARFIELD-PALOUSE (11-5, 7-2)

Reisse Johnson 3 5-10 11, Zoe Laughary 3 1-4 7, Elena Flansburg 4 6-10 16, Kyra Brantner 4 3-5 11, Bailey Beckner 0 0-0 0, Morgan Lentz 2 2-2 7, HettyLee Laughary 1 0-0 2, Molly Huffman 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 17-31 58.

POMEROY (4-10, 3-6)

Haliee Brewer 3 7-8 13, , Kendyll Potoschnik 0 1-2 1, Sadie Klaveano 0 2-2 2, Taylor Gilbert 3 0-0 7, Kiersten Bartels 2 2-2 6, Molly Warren 1 0-0 2, Isabella Field 3 0-0 6, Carmen Fruh 1 0-0 2, Hannah Bagby 0 0-0 0. Totals 113 12-14 39.

Garfield-Palouse 9 14 21 14—58

Pomeroy 10 10 12 7—39

3-point goals — Flansburg 2, Lentz, Gilbert.

