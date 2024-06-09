Pirates unable to complete sweep vs. Twins after Heller implodes in 10th

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates had a chance to complete the sweep over the Minnesota Twins but fell 11-5 after Ben Heller imploded in the 10th inning at PNC Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Twins tagged Heller (0-1) for seven runs, six of which were earned, on five hits. Heller walked one, hit three batters and struck out a pair.

Manuel Margot opened the onslaught with an RBI triple. After the Twins (34-31) loaded the bases against Heller, Willi Castro was hit with a pitch to plate another. Carlos Santana doubled home two and Carlos Correa plated a pair with a base hit. Max Kepler drove in the Twins’ seventh run of the extra frame with a single to left.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

3 people arrested in South Side after carjacking in the Hill District Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood Gov. Shapiro signs law banning use of phones while driving in Pennsylvania VIDEO: ‘Enough is enough’ Local advocates gather in Braddock to call for end to gun violence DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts