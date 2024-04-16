Pirates trounce Ducks for sixth consecutive win

Apr. 15—BOX SCORE

At Toutle Lake

PIRATES 15, DUCKS 0 (3 inn.)

Adna 483 — 15

Toutle Lake 000 — 0

ADNA Pitching — Simms 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K Highlights — McCloskey 3-3, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R; Hallom 3-3, BB, 3 R; Carroll 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Guard 2-3, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R; M. Humphrey 3-4, 2 RBI; R

All the Pirates needed was three innings to silence the Ducks and continue its winning streak in the C2BL, now at six after cruising to a 15-0 win in Toutle Lake on Monday night.

With Adna (7-3, 3-0 C2BL) and Toledo both winning, the showdown is set for Thursday in Toledo between the last unbeatens in the league and solo first place. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m.

Four runs in the first inning then eight in the second put the game out of reach and the Pirates put the finishing touches on a run-rule triumph with three in the third. Starter Ava Simms allowed just one hit and struck out four in the circle.

Lena McCloskey went 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple and three RBIs while Alyssa Carroll roped a pair of doubles. The top two hitters in Adna's lineup, Danika Hallom and Margarite Humphrey, each had three hits.