Pirates trade Corey Dickerson to Phillies

The Pirates have traded outfielder Corey Dickerson to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Dickerson has been on fire of late, going 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and five RBI in last night’s game against the Reds. He’s hit .464 with five extra-base hits in his last nine games and, on the season, he’s batting .317/.376/.556 with 25 RBI and 20 runs in 126 at-bats this season. He’s been pretty fantastic since the Pirates got him last year, though he is rather injury prone.

The Pirates are getting a player to be named later and international bonus money in return.

In the meantime, we can maybe dream about a cool thing happening tonight:

Corey Dickerson pinch-hit for the Pirates in Cincinnati earlier today. The Phillies play tonight in Philadelphia… will we get the rare "one-player-appears-for-two-teams-in-the-same-day" occurrence? — Levi Weaver (@ThreeTwoEephus) July 31, 2019



