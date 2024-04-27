Pirates topple Mountaineers on the road

Apr. 26—Box Score

At Rainier

PIRATES 11, MOUNTAINEERS 1 (5 inn.)

Adna070 04 — 11

Rainier000 10 — 1

ADNA Pitching — Simms 5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K Highlights — Simms 2-3, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Hallom 2-3, 2B, RBI, 3 R; Groves 2-2, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R

RAI Pitching — Cruse 5 IP, 9 H, 11 R (8 ER), 6 BB, 6 K Highlights — Anderson 1-2, HR, RBI

The Adna softball team won its ninth-straight game on Thursday, as the Pirates defeated Rainier 11-1 in five innings.

Seven in the second and four in the fifth helped the Pirates (10-3, 5-0 C2BL) build a 10-run lead, as Rainier (6-8, 2-3 C2BL) only scored on a solo homer from Keira Anderson.

Ava Simms pitched all five in the circle, striking out 10 while allowing just two hits and one run. She also ripped two doubles and drove in three runs at the plate, while Kaydence Groves also collected a pair of hits and RBIs.

Danika Hallom went 2 for 3 at the plate and drove in a run, and Lena McCloskey did the same.

Both teams will hit the road for doubleheaders on Monday, as Adna will head to Onalaska and Rainier will go to Napavine. Both of the Adna-Onalaska matchups are league matchups, while the nightcap in the Rainier-Napavine doubleheader is a non-league contest.