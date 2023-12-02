Pirates topple Knights to stay undefeated

Dec. 2—Box Score

At Adna

PIRATES 75, KNIGHTS 41

King's Way 8 13 11 9 — 41

Adna23 12 22 18 — 75

KWC (41) — Hall 25, Lovato 10, Flora 4, Wollam 2

ADN (75) — T. Salme 18, Johnson 18, Smith 15, Neilson 8, Humphrey 7, Muller 3, Hoinowski 3, South 2, Miller 1

The Adna boy's basketball team earned its second win in as many days on Friday, as the Pirates handled King's Way in a 75-41 win.

The Pirates jumped out to a 15-point lead in the first quarter, and though the Knights were able to hang around in the second, Adna pulled away quickly in the second half.

Trevin Salme, Lane Johnson and Eli Smith combined for 51 points for the Pirates. Slame was steller from deep, draining three threes, while nearly all of Johnson's and Smith's points came inside the arc.

More than half of the Knights' scoring came from Jaydon Hall, who scored 25 of their 41 points. Jackson Lovato added 10.

The Pirates will take the court for the third straight day on Saturday, when they'll host Ilwaco.