Pirates top Chargers for Decatur County title

Apr. 29—GREENSBURG — The Pirates golf team played host to the annual Decatur County golf tournament and Greensburg retained the title with a team-total 167. North Decatur finished with a team total 186.

Greensburg's Colten Schroeder earned county medalist honors by finishing with 38.

Hunter Springmeyer was next for the Pirates with a 42. Reece Chapman had a 43 and Brant Acra finished with a 44.

Other scores for Greensburg included Kayden Acton 46 and Logan Simpson 53.

North was led by Jack Koehne and Owen Eldridge, both carding 43. Austin Gould shot a 48 and Mason Morris rounded out the top four with a 52.

Cooper Parmer shot a 53 and Aiden Luttle had a 56 in his first varsity match.

South Decatur's Ayden Billingsley was the lone individual for the Cougars and he carded a 56.

