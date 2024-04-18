Pirates, Tigers shine in Roseburg

Apr. 17—Marshfield's boys and Bandon's girls both had strong showings in the Roseburg Twilight Invitational on Saturday and North Bend also had a number of high finishers.

Marshfield's boys finished second behind Grants Pass with North Bend fifth. The Pirates were keyed by a pair of wins by Bodey Lutes, who also contributed to wins in both relays with strong times.

Bandon's girls were third behind Grants Pass and Lebanon, with North Bend fourth. The Tigers were led by Marley Petrey and her two individual wins, but also had two other victories competing against mostly larger schools.

Lutes set a new best with his state-leading time of 47.83 seconds in the 400 and the junior also won the 200 in a speedy 22.21.

He teamed with Joe Herbert, Elijah Fox and Carter McGriff to win the 4x100 relay in 43.67 seconds and with Herbert, Quinton Kloster and Chandler Wyatt to clock a blazing 3:24.38 in the 4x400 relay, third best time in the state among all classifications.

The Pirates also had the top two finishers in the pole vault, with John Parks and Danner Wilson each clearing 14-6, Parks winning based on fewer misses. Parks was seventh in the long jump (19-5).

Jaxson Stovall was fourth in the 1,500 (4:10.73) and 3,000 (9:23.15) for Marshfield. Kloster was sixth in the 400 (52.35).

North Bend's Jason Padgett won the 100 (11.11) and was second to Lutes in the 200 (22.44).

Cole Hansen was eighth in the 100 for the Bulldogs (11.86), edging Marshfield's McGriff by a fraction of a second. Andrew Efraimson was eighth in the 300 hurdles for the Bulldogs (44.08).

North Bend also placed in both relays, with the 4x100 quartet of Hansen, Efraimson, Connor Macbeth and Padgett finishing second to the Pirates in 44.33. In the 4x400 relay, North Bend's groups of Efraimson, Macbeth, Padgett and Landon Takenaka-Gaul was sixth in 3:39.30.

In the field events, North Bend's Wyatt Smith was third in the javelin (151-0). Shaunathan Wilder was eighth in the shot put (42-8) and Kilion Phaigh was eighth in the discus (121-3). Miles Baxter was fourth in the long jump (19-11). In the triple jump, Baxter was fifth (39-0) and Caden Wirebaugh seventh (37-11).

Bandon's lone boy to place was Raistlin Schippert, who was eighth in the 110 hurdles (17.85).

For the girls, Petrey raced to a win in the 200 (26.77) with teammate Makenna Vierck seventh (28.03). Petrey was second in the 100 (13.10) with Vierck sixth (13.50). Petrey also won the long jump with a new best 16-10.

Bandon's Analise Miller won the 800 (2:26.21) with teammate Safaa Dimitruk fifth (2:39.54).

The Tigers also got a win in the javelin by Caitlyn Michalek (124-0) with teammate Katelyn Senn third (114-5).

Bandon's Giada Moore was third in the 300 hurdles (48.75) and Makiah Vierck was sixth in the 100 hurdles (17.40).

North Bend's Ellie Massey was second in the 1,500 (5:00.64). Teammate Eva Jensen was fifth in the 200 (27.88) and the Bulldogs were third in the 4x400 relay, with the group of Emma Slade, Ayla Riddle, Massey and Jensen finishing in 4:17.64.

In the field events, Abby Woodruff was second (10-6) and Roxy Day third (9-6) in the pole vault, won by Churchill standout Addison Kleinke, who cleared 12-4.

Lennon Riddle was sixth (31-8) and Woodruff seventh (31-7) in the triple jump.

Emily Hampton was third (98-11) and Jensen seventh (85-4) in the discus for the Bulldogs. Kaylianna Mazzucchi was eighth in the shot put (31-2). Slade tied for sixth in the high jump (4-8).

Marshfield's Daphne Scriven was second in the discus (121-4) and fourth in the shot put (33-6). Page Macduff was seventh in the javelin (98-9).

Alie Clarke was eighth in the long jump (15-5).

Marshfield's Lily Thompson was eighth in the 3,000 (12:37.19).

This week, Marshfield hosts a Sky-Em League meet on Tuesday. Bandon hosts Myrtle Point, Pacific and Reedsport on Friday.

The next showcase meet for the area is the annual Coos County Meet, the longest running annual high school meet in Oregon, which has moved back to its traditional date for the final Friday in April, this year April 26, at Marshfield.