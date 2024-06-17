Pirates start 3-game series against the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (34-37, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (34-37, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Carson Spiers (0-0, 2.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Pirates: Paul Skenes (3-0, 2.43 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -193, Reds +161; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Cincinnati Reds on Monday to start a three-game series.

Pittsburgh is 34-37 overall and 16-17 in home games. The Pirates have an 11-7 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cincinnati has a 16-18 record in road games and a 34-37 record overall. The Reds have hit 71 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has six doubles, 10 home runs and 22 RBI for the Pirates. Nick Gonzales is 14-for-41 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 11 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs for the Reds. Jeimer Candelario is 14-for-40 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .257 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Reds: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Henry Davis: 7-Day IL (head), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Alika Williams: 10-Day IL (wrist), Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (groin), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (thumb), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (lat), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (hand), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.