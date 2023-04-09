Pirates SS Oneil Cruz fractures ankle on home-plate slide vs. White Sox; benches clear

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz fractured his left ankle while sliding into home plate against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

The aftermath of the slide led to benches clearing in the 1-0 Pirates win. The incident took place with no outs in the sixth inning and the Pirates leading 1-0. With Cruz on third, Ke'Bryan Hayes hit into a fielder's choice. White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada fielded the ground ball and threw home to catcher Seby Zavala.

Cruz slid into home, and his left ankle got pinned underneath his body. Zavala tagged him out, and Cruz rolled on the ground in obvious pain. Zavala had words for Cruz, then Pirates designated hitter Carlos Santana exchanged words with Zavala, and benches cleared.

Cruz remained on the ground in pain throughout the scuffle while Pirates trainer Tony Leo tended to him. Nobody was ejected.

Benches cleared in Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/CBiJzLciX6 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 9, 2023

Another broadcast picked up the words that appear to have escalated matters.

(Warning: NSFW language in video below)

Oneil Cruz injured after a collision at the plate. pic.twitter.com/wstl87ji0K — Theo DeRosa (@Theo_DeRosa) April 9, 2023

Immediately after the play, Zavala looked down at Cruz and said "b****, the f*** was that?" — apparently upset with Cruz's awkward slide that led to the collision. He didn't appear to realize that Cruz was injured.

After the game, Pirates manager Derek Shelton told reporters that Cruz suffered a fractured ankle. The team announced Monday that Cruz underwent surgery on his ankle Sunday night and will return to action in approximately four months.

Oneil Cruz had surgery last evening at Allegheny General Hospital by Dr. Greg Altman and Dr. Darren Frank. The surgery stabilized the fractured fibula and addressed the injury to the syndesmosis.



We anticipate a return to action in 4 months. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 10, 2023

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala tags Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz out at home plate. (Charles LeClaire/Reuters)

Cruz, 24, slashed .233/.285/.450 with 17 home runs, 54 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 87 games last season. He finished sixth in NL Rookie of the Year voting and earned a regular spot in the Pirates' lineup. He was off to a strong start this season, slashing .267/.378/.400 with a home run, four RBIs and two stolen bases in eight starts before Sunday.

The Pirates were 6-3 after Sunday's win, good for second in the NL Central behind the 7-2 Milwaukee Brewers.