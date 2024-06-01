Pirates squander Falter’s start, fall 5-3 to Blue Jays in 14 innings

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Davis Schneider delivered a two-run walk-off home run against Kyle Nicolas as the Pittsburgh Pirates fell 5-3 to the Toronto Blue Jays in 14 innings at the Rogers Center on Friday night.

Nicolas (0-1) retired the first two batters he faced in the inning, but Schneider hit an opposite-fielder homer on the first pitch of the at-bat with two outs.

The Pirates (26-31) came up empty in the top of the 14th against Génesis Cabrera (2-1), who threw 1.2 scoreless innings of relief.

