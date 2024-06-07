Pirates sign Justin Bruihl, place Quinn Priester on IL

This article originally appeared on PittbsurghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have added another left-hander to their bullpen in signing Justin Bruihl to a major-league deal.

Bruihl joins the Pirates’ active roster and will be in uniform at PNC Park against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night.

To make room for Bruihl on the roster, the Pirates placed Quinn Priester on the 15-day injured list (retro to June 3) with a right lat muscle injury. Ryan Borucki was transferred to the 60-day IL.

