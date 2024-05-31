Pirates sign Coventry prop Andrews

Ollie Andrews grew up in Cornwall before playing in Wales [Cornish Pirates]

Cornish Pirates have signed Coventry prop Ollie Andrews for the forthcoming Championship season.

The 24-year-old from Truro returns to Cornwall having spent two years at Coventry.

He was part of Exeter's academy as a youngster and also played for Ospreys' 'A' side.

“Returning home to Cornwall, we expect Ollie to be a great fit as someone who is a big and athletic young man, with bags of potential going forward," Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver said.

“Aiming to develop his game still further, including set piece work, we are excited and keen to getting him here, as we look forward to seeing him fired up and ready to go.”

Related internet links