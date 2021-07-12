Pirates select Louisville catcher Henry Davis with No. 1 overall pick in MLB draft
The Pittsburgh Pirates have chosen the player they hope will be a cornerstone of their rebuilding efforts, selecting catcher Henry Davis of Louisville with the first overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft.
In passing over Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter and high school shortstop Marcelo Mayer, the Pirates opted for perhaps the best college bat in the country in Davis, a sophomore who hit .370/.482/.663 with 15 home runs and 10 stolen bases in leading the Cardinals to a berth in the College World Series.
A native of Bedford, New York, Davis was a semifinalist for the 2021 Golden Spikes award, which goes to the top amateur player in the country.
Davis, 21, is the second catcher to be taken first overall in the past three drafts, joining Adley Rutschman, whom the Baltimore Orioles selected with the No. 1 pick in 2019.
The Pirates had the first overall pick after finishing with baseball's worst record in 2020. The last time the Pirates had the No. 1 overall pick was in 2011, when they took UCLA pitcher and future ace Gerrit Cole.
2021 MLB draft, first round
1. Pittsburgh Pirates: C Henry Davis, Louisville
2. Texas Rangers: RHP Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt
3. Detroit Tigers: RHP Jackson Jobe, Heritage Hall (Oklahoma City) H.S.
4. Boston Red Sox: SS Marcelo Mayer, Eastlake (California) H.S.
5. Baltimore Orioles: OF Colton Cowser, Sam Houston
6. Arizona Diamondbacks: SS Jordan Lawlar, Jesuit Prep (Dallas, Texas)
7. Kansas City Royals: LHP Frank Mozzicato, East Catholic (Manchester, Conn.) H.S.
8. Colorado Rockies: OF Benny Montgomery, Red Land (Pa.) H.S.
9. Los Angeles Angels: RHP Sam Bachman, Miami (Ohio)
10. New York Mets: RHP Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt
11. Washington Nationals: SS Brady House, Winder-Barrow (Winder, Ga.) H.S.
12. Seattle Mariners: C Harry Ford, North Cobb (Kennesaw, Ga.) H.S.
13. Philadelphia Phillies: RHP Andrew Painter, Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
14. San Francisco Giants: RHP Will Bednar, Mississippi State
Compensation picks
30. Cincinnati Reds (for Trevor Bauer)
Competitive Balance Round A
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB draft: Pittsburgh Pirates take catcher Henry Davis No. 1 overall