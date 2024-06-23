Pirates and Rays square off with series tied 1-1

Tampa Bay Rays (37-40, fourth in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (37-39, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Aaron Civale (2-5, 5.42 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Pirates: Paul Skenes (4-0, 2.29 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -157, Rays +133; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Pittsburgh is 19-19 at home and 37-39 overall. The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.98.

Tampa Bay has an 18-17 record on the road and a 37-40 record overall. The Rays are 23-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 22 RBI for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 13-for-40 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with a .283 batting average, and has 15 doubles, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 39 RBI. Yandy Diaz is 14-for-46 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .222 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rays: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Henry Davis: 7-Day IL (head), Hunter Stratton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-Day IL (tricep), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: 60-Day IL (forearm), Martin Perez: 15-Day IL (groin), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (thumb), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Brandon Lowe: day-to-day (toe), Amed Rosario: day-to-day (face), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.